Ntsiki Mazwai has taken to her official Twitter account to pen a sweet message to homeless people who direct traffic

She expressed gratitude for their efforts, particularly during times of severe loadshedding when traffic lights are not working

Reacting to the opinionated poet's post, South African people also showed love to the kind people

Ntsiki Mazwai's social media posts often get on people's nerves, but it seems like the latest one sat well with many people.

Ntsiki Mazwai says she's grateful for homeless people directing traffic during loadshedding. Image: @miss_ntsiki_mazwai

Source: Instagram

Taking to Twitter, Ntsiki penned an appreciation caption for people living on the streets. She expressed gratitude for their efforts in assisting with traffic control on the road.

"Shout out to all the nyaopes and street soldiers controlling traffic during loadshedding traffic....... WE SEE YOU! ❤️"

According to a previous Briefly News article, Mazwai is not the first Mzansi celeb to show love to people making a difference in the community. Lady Du once took to her Twitter page to share snaps of a man who fixes potholes in townships. She begged the government to at least consider paying the hardworking man.

Mzansi people react to Ntsiki Mazwai showing love to homeless people directing traffic

@Kimbaleigh1 said:

"We appreciate them so much ❤️"

@CowSubzer shared:

"Unfortunately, they don't see your tweet. It's better you tell them or do something for them."

@gordenkhub posted:

"Big up to them."

@MmanokoTau replied:

"We see them and appreciate them."

@MorgetsNeliswa commented:

"They also fix potholes in my area..❤"

@EscapeAphane wrote:

"We Love Them❤️"

@BlackAn65843366

"Metro must provide them with reflectors."

