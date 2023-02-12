DJ Zinhle has resurfaced on social after the tragic death of the father of her daughter on Friday night

She has been paying tribute to the fallen star with a series of pictures of him and their daughter Kairo Forbes

Recently Zinhle added a picture of Supermega and Nadia Nakai from New Year to her Instagram Stories during

DJ Zinhle shared a picture of the late AKA and Nadia Nakai on her Instagram Stories. Image: @djzinhle and @nadianakai

DJ Zinhle is active again on Instagram and is expressing her grief for Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes through pictures.

It's been two days since the rapper was shot in the head outside a restaurant in Durban. The country is still trying to come to terms with the loss of the talented musician and many people are worried about his loved ones.

Other than the statement released by AKA's parents, the rapper's close family and friends have been pretty mum about his death.

DJ Zinhle posts Instagram Stories of AKA's loves ones

Zinhle amid her grief has acknowledged other people close to AKA on her Instagram Stories. She shared pics of Supermega's mom Lynn Forbes and their daughter Kairo Forbes. Her last Story was a snap of AKA and his rapper girlfriend Nadia Nakai.

Nadia who was reportedly in Durban with AKA has not said anything yet on social media after losing her boyfriend.

DJ Zinhle posted pictures of Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes' loved ones on her Instagram stories. Image: @djzinhle

South Africans react to DJ Zinhle showing Nadia Nakai love after AKA's death

@marve_sh posted:

"Zinhle sharing the picture of AKA and Nadia says a lot about the type of woman she is ❤️."

@nmzima19 mentioned:

"Yeah also it could be Nadia is also a kind person."

@BathandwaNozulu stated:

"She has always been the bigger person. She is so mature."

@marve_sh commented:

"They definitely have a great relationship. I loved it for Kairo."

@TapiwaByNature asked:

"Why are people so concerned about DJ Zinhle instead of Nadia Nakai?"

