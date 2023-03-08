Riky Rick's legacy continues as his family started a new project called 'The Riky Rick Foundation'

Media reports say the Sidlukotini rapper's foundation will promote artivism and help out creatives of all ages

The announcement came after the country marked Riky Rick's first death anniversary on February 23, 2023

Riky Rick's family has established The Riky Rick Foundation in memory of the late rapper.

Riky Rick's life was honoured with a project called 'The Riky Rick Foundation' by his family. Image: Darren Gerrish

Source: Getty Images

The Boss Zonke hitmaker committed suicide in February 2023, and a year later, Cotton Fest hosted an event at Newton Junction to commemorate the rapper's life.

Riky Rick's family launches 'The Riky Rick Foundation'

A year has passed since Riky took his life. His family announced the launch of a new project in his honour. According to Slikour on Life, a new Twitter account for 'The Riky Rick Foundation' project was created to raise awareness about artivism, the project's core foundation.

'The Riky Rick Foundation' will promote artivism

According to Slikour on Life, the foundation will support artists of all ages and help them have a voice without fear of being blacklisted in the industry.

The project will also encourage creatives to create platforms that promote culture and unity. Riky was very passionate about pushing unique culture. The fashionista urged creatives to be fearless in their individualism.

"He preached to the young creatives about creative freedom and how to learn to be free in your own craft without imitating anyone else as it would be your original sound," reported Slikour on Life.

