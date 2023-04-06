Costa Titch, a rising star in the South African music industry, became one of the most searched names on Google following his sudden death while performing on stage

Other notable figures that Mzansi searched for in March 2023 included politician Nhlanhla Lux and convicted murderer Thabo Bester

Google also made a list of the most searched questions in March, which included topics such as poverty alleviation and climate change

Costa Titch is among the most searched on Google in March. Images: @costatitch

Source: Instagram

Weeks after his tragic death, Costa Titch has topped Google searches as one of the most searched names in South Africa.

Who is Costa Titch?

Born in Nelspruit, Mpumalanga, Costa Titch quickly rose to fame in the South African music industry. He was known for his unique style of blending local hip-hop with electronic music, creating a sound that appealed to both local and international audiences.

Costa, whose real name is Constantinos Tsobanoglou, collapsed while performing on stage. According to a report by BBC News, no cause of death was given. The sudden passing of the talented rapper shocked many, and people turned to search engines for more information about him and his legacy.

What terms did Mzansi Google?

Mzansi's inquisitive searches also included the likes of controversial politician Nhlanhla Lux and the elusive Thabo Bester.

TimesLive reports that the most searched terms by Mzansi in March were:

Costa Titch

International Women's Day

National shutdown

Thabo Bester

West Indies vs SA

Nhlanhla Lux

Gloria Bosman

Riana Pretorius

Katlego Danke

Terry Pheto

South Africa's most asked questions

Google also compiled a list of the most searched questions on Google in March 2023.

The questions included:

What is ChatGPT?

Who is Thabo Bester?

Who is the minister of finance?

Who is Nhlanhla Lux?

What is the most direct way to alleviate poverty in SA?

What is climate change?

Who is the minister of electricity?

What is inflation?

What is Human Rights Day?

RIP Costa Titch: Timeline of the rise of amapiano star, from being a SoundCloud rapper to working with AKA

In recent news, Briefly News wrote an article covering the timeline of tragic rapper Costa Titch.

The star used to be a SoundCloud rapper. Before he went commercial, he used to release his songs on the music streaming platform. Costa became one of Mzansi's biggest stars after his song Nkalakatha blew up. The 2020 remix of the track features late rappers, AKA and Riky Rick.

