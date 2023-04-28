Arthur Mafokate declared that he would fight the National Prosecuting Authority's (NPA) attempt to seize his Midrand guest house, La Villa Rosa

The NPA recently began the process of forfeiting the home under Section 48 of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act

Mafokate topped trends on Twitter, and South Africans want him imprisoned after the National Lotteries Commission fraud scandal

Arthur Mafokate has vowed to oppose the National Prosecuting Authority's (NPA) attempt to forfeit his R7.5 million luxurious Midrand guest house, La Villa Rosa.

Arthur Mafokate says he will fight the NPA for trying to seize his guest house La Villa Rosa. Image: @arthurmafokate

Source: Instagram

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) reported in 2013 that a non-profit organisation associated with Arthur requested lottery funding.

The organisation received R9.3 million in 2014 to fund the careers of upcoming musicians, but R4.5 million of the amount was used to buy a house that was traced to Mafokate when his record label 999 Music received the millions.

Arthur Mafokate intends to fight the seizure of his Midrand guest house

The NPA has begun attempts to seize Mafokate's guest house under Section 48 of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act.

According to News24, the law empowers a court to turn over private property to the state if there's proof the property was purchased with money made from illegal activities.

However, Mafokate refused to give up without a fight, telling the news publication that he would fight the seizure in court.

Mzansi wants Arthur Mafokate to be arrested

On Twitter, many people wondered why Arthur isn't locked up when the NPA claims to have enough proof that his Midrand home was purchased using lottery funds.

@ande_aze said:

"He is counting on his politician friends."

@khosakho shared:

"Arrest him."

@lavitosoul posted:

"He will not succeed "

@ImOuttaNames2 replied:

"Has he been charged? Why hasn't the NPA charged Arthur Mafokate?"

@OPChairlady commented:

"Fight for what exactly?"

Source: Briefly News