Lady Du took to Prince Kaybee's Twitter timeline to praise his music and declare herself his biggest fan

The Umsebenzi Wethu hitmaker reacted to a quote tweet by Prince Kaybee, which was from a fan who lauded his song Zimbali featuring Ami Faku

The Club Controller producer thanked Lady Du for showing him love by quoting her tweet as well

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

Lady Du says she loves Prince Kaybee's music. Image: @princekaybee_sa and @ladydu_sa

Source: Instagram

Lady Du has declared on social media that she is a fan of Prince Kaybee's music, and the Club Controller hitmaker reciprocated the love.

According to ZAlebs, the musicians' sweet interaction occurred after Twitter user @mfundosince94 stated that they couldn't get enough of Prince Kaybee's song Zimbali, in which he featured Ami Faku. @mfundosince94 tweeted:

"Prince Kaybee and Ami Faku have this song called ’Zimbali’ goodness it’s so dope,I really thought she did the most on ‘Fatela’ but she just went up another gear on this one…ayngeke Me I love you Ami."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Lady Du says she's Prince Kaybee's biggest fan

In the comments of Prince Kaybee's quote tweet, the Umsebenzi Wethu hitmaker praised the musician's artistry. She said:

"Anything you touch bro I’m a fan big time "

The few netizens who commented agreed with Lady Du.

Prince Kaybee shows Lady Du love

Openly admitting that you are another musician's biggest admirer as an artist is brave, as it might come back to bite you. However, Lady Du did, and Prince Kaybe appreciated her by quoting her comment with a heart emoji.

Prince Kaybee signs with Ingrooves Africa

Lady Du and Mzansi's pleas for fresh music from Prince Kaybee may be answered soon since he recently signed with a new record label. Briefly News earlier reported that after leaving Universal Music, the Banomoya hitmaker made headlines for striking a new deal with Ingrooves Africa.

Kaybee left Universal Music after eight years, and IOL stated that his departure was because he desired creative freedom. Prince Kaybee is now ready to embark on a new adventure with Ingrooves Africa and release the songs he has been hoarding.

Prince Kaybee hints at song collab with Heavy K after leaving Universal Music, SA excited: “Make it happen”

In other stories, Briefly News reported that Prince Kaybee was a free man after cutting ties with Universal Music. The DJ planned which talented artists to feature in his impeccable catalogue, and Heavy K topped his list.

Taking to Twitter, Prince Kaybee expressed his desire to work with Heavy K.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News