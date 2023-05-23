Shauwn "MaMkhize" Mkhize has blessed her fans with 50 pictures from her My World, My Rules book launch held in Durban

Celebrities including Minnie Dlamini, Mihlali Ndamase, Duduzani Zuma, and many more attended the lavish event

MaMkhize's fans flocked to the comments section to compliment her for pulling off the extravagant occasion

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize showed off her 'My World My Rules' lavish book launch in 50 Instagram photos. Image: @kwa_mammkhize

Source: Instagram

Shauwn "MaMkhize" Mkhize hosted a lavish book launch for her new memoir My World, My Rules in Durban.

According to TimesLIVE, Mzansi's stars attended the black-themed celebration, and MaMkhize shared multiple posts showing off the lush event.

MaMkhize shares photos from the My World, My Rules book launch

One of MaMkhize's first posts from the book launch was a photo of the event's speakers. She praised Duduzane Zuma, Minnie Dlamini, Baby Cele, and many others in the caption, saying:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

"I was moved by the kind words from all the speakers on the programme. ✨ Mama, Baba… this one is for you. Long may your legacies live on. ️"

MaMkhize thanks her friends and family for showing up at the My World, My Rules book launch

The media mogul also thanked her friends and relatives for ensuring the event went smoothly. She shared pictures and dedicated a sweet caption to LaConco, Mihlali Nadamase, Zanele Mbokazi and many more, saying:

"My closest relatives, extended family, dearest friends, and dedicated colleagues SHOWED UP and SHOWED OFF! The stories that were told, the moments of laughter that we all shared and the simple act of purchasing my book at the launch. I felt so special and cherished. I’m deeply thankful."

MaMKhize shares photos signing My World, My Rules books

The KwaMaMkhize star also held a mini fan sign for the guests who attended. She gushed about the moments in multiple Instagram picture posts.

Mzansi in awe of MaMkhize's book launch

@vernon_ramokoka said:

"The photographer did an awesome job!"

@matenza_events shared:

"You are an inspiration to us."

@club300prive posted:

"You are truly iconic!"

@mbuleeh wrote:

"Ngyayesaba imali. Congratulations dodo!"

@musicmali_sa also said:

"This is too beautiful."

@iam_siviwe_loyiso_mpongwana

"This is amazing!"

Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize drops two hot pics to celebrate her 46th birthday, Mzansi salivates: “You are on fire”

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Shauwn "MaMkhize" Mkhize turned 46 on April 6 and celebrated by flaunting her body in hot photos.

MaMkhize was dressed in a bright red gown and red hair. The saucy snaps set Instagram ablaze and left many people salivating.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News