Prince Kaybee has explained why he will stick to dating just Zulu women

Some of Prince Kaybee's known exes are Zulu women, including the mother of his child, Zola Ayabulela Mhlongo

Social media users seem to agree with the music producer, stating why they too prefer Zulu women

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

Prince Kaybee has explained why he will stick to dating only Zulu women. Image @princekaybee_sa

Source: Instagram

Prince Kaybee hilariously responded to an online user noting why he should stick to dating Zulu women only.

The Milani Wine owner said in a tweet he will stick to Zulu huns, quoting an online user who told men not to expect Xhosa women to agree to everything.

Prince Kaybee explains why he sticks to dating Zulu women over any other tribe

A social media user told men to be serious when it comes to dating Xhosa women. @Sinoooo__ said in a tweet that men should stop expecting Xhosa women to say yes to everything:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"Your first mistake is dating a Xhosa woman and expect her to be a Yebo baba, khanibe realistic."

Prince Kaybee took note of this and revealed he would rather stick to dating Zulu women instead.

“ 'Stick to Zulu huns.' Got it."

Netizens seem to agree with Prince Kaybee's choices

@jene_general said:

"I love Zulu huns because they forgive cheating. They don't make infidelity an issue."

@Justice_Societ added:

"Zulu huns, yooh, the best, those ones, loyal character is in their blood."

@ndanda_m said:

"Ey ngoba those Zulu huns."

@sedimash79_sedi said:

"Hayi we are a problem."

@V_T_Mdaka

"Try Tsonga... you'll never go back."

Prince Kaybee and his "Zulu hun" Zola Zee Lovin' call it quits

ZAlebs reported that Prince Kaybee and his baby mama, Zola Ayabulela Mhlongo, affectionately known as Zola Zee Lovin', called it quits.

The two welcomed a son Milano and shortly after his first birthday, they both hinted at a split.

Prince Kaybee tweeted:

"Relationships don’t fail, they end. Y’all probably achieved good things together, added value to one another, and just maybe once built a business together, that’s not a failed r/ship, it just ended."

Zola on the other hand, stopped posting him or anything related to him, making her followers suspicious of the status of their relationship.

Prince Kaybee reveals he is celibate amid rumours that he and Zola split

Briefly News previously reported that Prince Kaybee openly spoke about remaining celibate amid speculation that he and Zola broke up.

This would have been the second time they called it quits following the cheating scandal while she was pregnant with Milano.

"What a time to be celibate."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News