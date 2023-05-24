Siv Ngesi's call for urgent government action resonated with frustrated South Africans amid the ongoing power crisis and other challenges

Some citizens expressed support for Ngesi's plea, highlighting the need for a comprehensive plan to end load shedding and alleviate its impact on businesses and individuals

However, others pointed out the irony of Ngesi's message, referencing his previous stance against the EFF's National Shutdown earlier this year

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

Siv Ngesi has urged the South African government to do something about the mountain of problems the country faces. Images: @sivngesi

Source: Instagram

South African actor and media personality, Siv Ngesi, recently voiced his frustration with the ongoing power crisis in the country, urging the government to take immediate action to alleviate the detrimental effects of load shedding.

Siv Ngesi has called for government intervention in order to stop load shedding

TimesLIVE Ngesi's impassioned plea resonated with many citizens who are grappling with the consequences of a cholera outbreak, rising inflation, and numerous other challenges.

In a video posted on social media, he highlighted the pressing need for a comprehensive plan to end load shedding and emphasised the detrimental impact it is having on businesses and individuals.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Siv posted the video in a tweet captioned:

"Don’t you think it’s time for us to pressure the government to urgently present us with a plan that will end load shedding or at least propose policies that will alleviate the pain load shedding is inflicting on businesses & individuals? #eskom #economy #government #loadshedding"

South Africa finds itself in the midst of a turbulent period, marked by stage 4 and 5 load-shedding, a cholera outbreak, and mounting economic challenges.

Mzansi agreed with Ngesi's plea and called for unity against the government

Ngesi's message resonated with many South Africans who felt it was time for the government to play its part. Others, however, pointed out the irony of Siv's message after he was against the EFF's National Shutdown earlier this year.

@southy_citizen said:

"Don’t you think it’s time for us to demand a new government?"

@gm_mhlongo tweeted:

"This time around you'll march alone to the Union Buildings we played our part during the national shutdown which you were against it."

@EugenArnold69 tweeted:

"I absolutely agree, what is happening in our beautiful country right now, is nothing short of treason."

@JulietteSaundrs said:

"Oh my gosh, yes. We need a real solution. Please can technical experts take control to help the country?"

@Lipra_LM said:

"Focus on pole dancing chief. If I remember well, you didn't even support the national shutdown on the 20th of March."

Looming Stage 10 has Mzansi calling for another National Shutdown, EFF supporters scoff: "How cute of ya'll"

Briefly News recently reported on Mzansi calling for another National Shutdown amid talks of Stage 10 load shedding.

South Africans are calling for another national shutdown following the news that Stage 10 load shedding is on the cards.

Eskom recently placed the country under Stage 6 rolling blackout indefinitely, citing several breakdowns of units at various power stations.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News