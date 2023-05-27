Makhadzi has been criticised after an artist by the name of Rabs Vhafuwi accused her of owing him R16,500

Rabs blasted the MaGear hitmaker by sharing screenshots of their conversation, where the singer claimed she would pay but failed to

Mzansi called Makhadzi out for allegedly trying to scam Rabs, and the Limpopo-born star's fans came to her defence

Mzansi has criticised Makhadzi after Rabs Vhafuwi accused her of owing him R16 500.

Makhadzi is under fire after DJ and producer Rabs Vhafuwi alleged that she owes him money.

Rabs put Makhadzi on a balast on Twitter by sharing screenshots of a conversation they've been having for months.

According to the screen grabs, Makhadzi booked Rabs' services for R20 000 but was only able to pay R3500, leaving an outstanding balance of R16 500.

Based on the chat, Rabs kept reminding the Ghanama singer to settle the fee. Rabs even agreed on settlements, but Makhadzi still allegedly failed to pay back the money.

In his tweet's caption, Vhafuwi said he didnt want the money back, but said:

"Hi @MakhadziSA Since you are unable to finish paying it off, you can keep the balance."

Mzansi blasts Makhadzi for allegedly owinig Rabs Vhafuwi money

Mzansi has clearly had enough of Makhadzi's money woes. If She's not reportedly missing gigs, she's being accused of not honouring payment dates.

Taking to Rabs' comments, peeps called Makhadzi out.

@LiraMgl said:

"I love Makhadzi but what is this now? Pay what you owe or communicate."

@RefemetsweMokg1 shared:

"Makhadzi seems to be a problem!"

@asanda_teedow posted:

"So #Makhadzi has the audacity to say her label allegedly owes her money and yet she's owing people too. Or maybe, she thinks she's above the law because she's a celebrity?"

@ThembzMpapele wrote:

"@MakhadziSAwhy are you exploiting and defrauding @RabsVhafuwiSA? Just pay your debt."

@Lejoy_m also said:

"Being her stan looks hard."

Makhadzi's fans defend her after being exposed

Makhadzi's stans were up in arms, defending their fave. @BothoFela said the star didn't deserve to be dragged and exposed because she has been through a lot lately.

For those who haven't been keeping in touch with Makhadzi, the singer has been in a long battle with her "former" label, Open Mic Productions. According to ZAlebs, Open Mic was even accused of smearing the singer's name online.

With that in mind, @BothoFela said Makhadzi shouldn't be kicked when she's already down.

"This is unnecessary and attention seeking. Makhadzi went through troubles just two weeks ago. She then went overseas. It’s advisable to delete this nonsense that could potentially harm her image."

Rabs replied to Makhadzi's stan's tweet saying:

"So she's going through so much and I must leave her alone? Listen to yourself again."

