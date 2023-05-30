DJ Sbu has collaborated with Bar One SA to provide support to students during mid-year exams

It has been announced that generator units shall power four libraries in South Africa for five weeks

An ambitious target of 1 million retweets has been set to install permanent solar-powered units; fans praised the initiative

DJ Sbu and Bar One SA aim to provide support to students across Mzansi. Images: @djsbulive

South African DJ and philanthropist DJ Sbu has teamed up with Bar One SA for an inspiring initiative aimed at supporting students during mid-year exams.

DJ Sbu has secured an inspiring initiative for students in SA

DJ Sbu is renowned for his hustling spirit; according to TimesLIVE, the podcaster's channel bagged a deal with P Diddy's Revolt TV network. The controversial DJ has now secured a great initiative for students across SA.

In an announcement on Twitter, DJ Sbu revealed the partnership's goal: to keep the lights on in four libraries across the country. Randburg Library, Musgrave Library, Winterveld Library, and Beacon Bay Library will be powered by generator units for the next five weeks.

DJ Sbu called on his followers to show their support by retweeting the post, with the ambitious target of reaching 1 million retweets. If successful, Bar One SA has committed to installing solar-powered units, ensuring a permanent energy solution for these libraries.

DJ Sbu wrote:

"I have officially partnered up with @BarOne_SA for their initiative in helping keep the lights on through generator power at Randburg Library, Musgrave Library, Winterveld Library and Beacon Bay Library for the next 5 weeks to help our students during mid-year exams. You can show your support too by retweeting and getting us to 1 million retweets and @BarOne_SA will commit to installing a solar powering unit that will keep the power on permanently! #1BAR #NeedEnergy."

Mzansi was impressed with the classy gesture and praised the two

Fans praised the initiative from the brand and DJ Sbu, lauding Sbu for his hustling spirit and for looking out for South Africans.

@simphiwezwane07 tweeted:

"Nice work."

@lesetja89 said:

"Sbu nna kea go hlompha ebile kea go rata, salute."

@ThisIsColbert

"Forward ever, backwards never. The mind of a hustler ❤ Congratulations grooty!"

