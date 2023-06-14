The Grammys have launched an exciting new category dedicated solely to African artists

With the introduction of the Best African Music Performance Category, many of our talented African stars will finally get recognised

After the news broke, Mzansi debated on who in South Africa deserves this ward

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

SA has vouched for Cassper Nyovest to be the first African star to win a Grammy Award for The Best African Music Performance Category for 2024. Image: @casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

The Grammys have launched an exciting new category, the Best African Music Performance Category.

This new award will be effective at the 66th annual Grammy Awards ceremony taking place in 2024.

The Grammys announce a new category

According to a Twitter blog @chartdata, there is a new category dedicated to African artists.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"#GRAMMYs to add Best African Music Performance category for 2024 show."

Mzansi vies for Cassper to win this award in 2024

A Twitter user has vouched for Cassper Nyovest to be the first-ever African act to take this award.

@VictorMkhetsane said:

"Cassper Nyovest deserves this award locally."

Mzansi seems to agree, while others remain on the fence.

@jobatbatsa said:

"Facts."

@GuyFromWitbank said:

"Factos."

@LeeWSatch said:

"Indeed."

@BLUE_1632_HOT said:

"That's a Category they should have made years ago. I wonder what it takes to get Nominated. Would be nice if African musicians made the decision about who gets a Nomination & who wins."

@bryannbroly2 said:

"I agree."

@Kele_bogatsu said:

"He does."

Cassper proves he still got it in a new fire verse

Briefly News previously reported that Cassper dropped a fire verse for a campaign he is working on with Ithuba as they celebrate eight years of being the National Lottery Operator.

They are running a rapping competition where participants can stand a chance to walk away with R25 000.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News