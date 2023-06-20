Phelo Bala reveals unseen aspects of his life on the Bala Family reality show, expressing a desire to share more and address his full narrative in the future

Phelo Bala respects privacy regarding his divorce from Moshe Ndiki, focusing on his own narrative while leaving space for Moshe to tell his side of the story

The future of the Bala Brothers remains uncertain as Phelo prioritises personal growth and mental health, aiming to explore his own desires and aspirations

Phelo Bala opened up on his prioritisation of mental health. @phelobala

Phelo Bala has opened up about his journey of self-discovery and the challenges he faced in the spotlight.

Phelo Bala speaks of his mental health journey

While their family reality show garnered much praise for its authenticity, Phelo revealed that viewers only witnessed a glimpse of his life. Speaking to TimesLIVE, Bala says he believes there is much more to his story that remains unseen and unaddressed.

According to The South African, Phelo recently finalised his divorce from his ex-husband, Moshe Ndiki, with whom he had chosen to keep their relationship private.

Respectful of their past, he shared that he prefers not to delve into the details of their marriage, leaving room for Moshe to tell his own side of the story.

Phelo emphasised the importance of sharing his own narrative and acknowledged that there may come a time when he is ready to let people in on his experiences.

Phelo Bala also opened up on the possibility of a Bala Brothers reunion

As for the future of the Bala Brothers, Phelo expressed uncertainty about their reunion. Individually, the brothers have personal and career-related matters to attend to.

Phelo emphasised the need to prioritise mental health, recognising its significance in every aspect of life. Saying:

"Finding Phelo is my priority at the moment. Growing up under the spotlight with the Bala Brothers meant that I didn't have the chance to truly understand my own desires and aspirations."

Reflecting on the aftermath of the trio's split, Phelo admitted feeling lost. He believes that in the process of self-discovery, he will regain his passion and determine whether his previous interests still resonate with him.

