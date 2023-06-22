Former The Real Housewives of Durban cast member Ayanda Ncwane has been accused of exploiting the popular gospel group Abathandwa

According to reports, Ncwane did not pay the 11-member group money from royalties from their album Ehhe Moya Wam

The group has already announced their exit from Ayanda Ncwane's record label Ncwane Communications and is now signed to a new label

Ayanda Ncwane is in the news for the wrong reasons again. The reality television star and businesswoman who recently announced her calling to become a pastor allegedly exploited Abathandwa.

Ayanda Ncwane has come under fire following reports that she did not pay popular gospel group Abathandwa their worth following the release of their hit album Ehhe Moya Wam.

The group which has since left Ncwane Communications for Dondolo Music Productions because of financial issues said Mrs Ncwane only paid them R300 000 despite the success of their album and single.

According to The South African, the businesswoman has been struggling with the day-to-day running of the business which she took over following her husband Sfiso Ncwane's death.

Abathandwa claims Ayanda Ncwane never revealed how much they made from their music

Abathandwa leader Percy Nyoka said they never signed any contract while at Ncwane Communications and were never told how much they made from their music. Nyoka claimed that Ayanda Ncwane was the one handling the group's payments and finances. He said:

"Ayanda is the one who knows everything regarding Abathandwa payments and royalties because everything is with her… As I speak to you now as a composer for our songs, I have not received a cent in royalties. I would always ask and that will end up in fights."

Mzansi questions Ayanda Ncwane’s spiritual calling after Musa Khawula dropped videos of her praying in tongues

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Ayanda Ncwane has fully embraced her Christian beliefs, but not everyone is convinced by her calling.

Taking to Twitter, The Pope of Pop Culture host Musa Khawula shared two videos of Ayanda praying in tongues. The former Real Housewives of Durban star praised God and asked for guidance as she sang a song with the lyrics "I cannot do it alone".

