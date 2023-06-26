Former Joyous Celebration member Phelo Bala disclosed his mom's reaction to his sangoma calling

The Bala Family star said his mother, who is a Christ believer, didn't have a problem with his ancestral calling

Phelo's revelation came after Mzansi peeps criticised him when a snap of him wearing his sangoma attire trended

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

Phelo Bala has finally shared his Sangoma journey and detailed his family's reaction to his ancestral calling.

Phelo Bala says his mom accepted his ancestral calling despite being a Christian. Image: @phelobala

Source: Instagram

According to TshisaLIVE, Bala bared it all on the latest episode of The Bala Family.

Phelo Bala says his mom supports his ancestral calling

The star, who is always private about his personal life, spilt the tea about how his mom reacted when he revealed he decided to accept his ancestral calling.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Despite being a firm christian, Phelo said his mom was more than willing to accept him and his new journey. The former Joyous celebration member claimed she had no issues and is always supportive, even in his marriage woes with Moshe Ndiki.

“My mom doesn't have an issue, she supports me. She tries to be there as much as she can, I mean she was at my wedding. She tries where she can."

Phelo also said he's grateful that his mom accepted his ubungoma and would have never forced her to if she felt uncomfortable.

"I cannot force people to be there and for me. I think there should be boundaries so that people who are going to be there do not feel pressure to."

Phelo Bala discusses how he accepted his calling

For many years Phelo was known as a staunch believer of Christ and was even a member of Mzansi's biggest gospel choir Joyous Celebration. Because of this, many people were shocked when they found out he joined the number of celebs who are sangomas.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Phelo also said he also couldn't believe his ancestors picked him and was scared to embrace the journey. However, after learning about ubungoma, he accepted his calling.

"Before even consulting, things were really tough and so when I got into that space I really think I didn't have a choice. I did not know at the time things I know now."

Mzansi unsure about Phelo Bala's ancestral calling

At the beginning of 2023, Twitter user @Lejaka1 dropped a picture of Phelo practising ubungoma, and peeps criticised him. Some called Phelo a fake sangoma and even brought up Khanyi Mbau's claims about ancestral calling in the entertainment industry.

@JamesJa29631809 said:

"Lately, it's just too much. Not to say we are against it, but everyone is just becoming a sangoma. Mostly if dilo di sa tsamaya pila van di one..."

@mykhails shared:

"These guys are making a mockery of this thing!"

@Thembekanzimase posted:

"Everyone is becoming a sangoma these days."

@neptunethezimbo replied:

"Just like religion, being a sangoma is easy money. People need hope and guidance, or they'll turn to anyone who seems to know how to solve their financial and emotional issues."

@KatMashiloane04 commented:

"Khanyi is right! These people have anxiety."

@lerato_lalove wrote:

"This dude must be freakin out his bazalwane family. Firstly, it was being gay, and now he’s a gogo."

Dineo Ranaka takes aim at Khanyi Mbau following urban sangoma remarks

In similar news, Briefly News reported that Khanyi Mbau took to social media platforms and weighed in on "urban sangomas," saying people must differentiate between having an ancestral calling and going through depression.

Reality TV star Dineo Ranaka penned a lengthy Instagram post, indirectly responding to Khanyi's statement.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News