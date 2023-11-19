Global site navigation

Miss Universe 2023 in El Salvador Wraps Up, Bryoni Govender Reps SA in Semifinals, Mzansi Applaud
by  Rutendo Masasi
  • The Miss Universe competition for 2023 came to a close, and Miss SA runner-up Bryoni Governder stepped up to the plate
  • Bryoni Govender represented South Africa as she walked the international stage representing Mzansi
  • Many South Africans congratulated Bryoni Govender after seeing how far she came in the global beauty pageant

Miss SA runner-up Bryoni Govender represented South Africa in the Miss Universe competition. The winners of Miss Universe were crowned on 19 November 2023.

Bryoni Govender at Miss Universe lands in Top 20
The SABC broadcasted the event live for all South Africans to watch on SABC 3. Netizens took to Twitter to shower in South Africa after doing her best at Miss Universe.

Miss Universe 2023 announces new queen

Bryoni Govender made it to the semi-finals and finished in Miss Universe's top 20. Miss SA celebrated her progress in a post on X (Twitter).

The official Miss Universe X account announced Sheni Spalcia of Nicaragua as the winner, marking Nicaragua's first victory in the pageant.

The first runner-up was Miss Thailand Antonia Porsild, and Miss Australia Moraya Wilson took the second runner-up position.

SA stands with Bryoni Govender

Despite not clinching the crown, South Africans rallied behind Bryoni Govender, celebrating her remarkable journey in the competition.

Social media was abuzz with pride as netizens commended her for representing South Africa with beauty, intelligence, and stunning outfits.

@_khanyisileM gushed:

"Our SA Miss Universe , Bryoni takes beautiful images my God. What a beautiful girl."

@SihleNxumz added:

"A huge congratulations to Bryoni. Making it that far is no joke."

@muhle940801 said:

"Miss South Africa made a good decision by sending Bryoni Govender to miss universe at least we made it to top 20 #MissUniverse2023."

Bryoni Govender excited to represent South Africa

Bryoni Govender, throughout her Miss Universe journey in El Salvador, embraced her Indian South African heritage with pride. One of her dresses, designed to reflect her ethnicity, garnered widespread admiration from South Africans.

Nurkovic shows Miss SA runner-up Bryoni Govender love

Briefly News had previously reported on Former Kaizer Chiefs forward Samir Nurkovic expressing heartfelt congratulations to his partner, Bryoni Govender, following her impressive achievement as the second-place finisher in the Miss South Africa pageant, held on Sunday.

In a thrilling culmination of the Miss SA event at the SunBet Arena in Pretoria's Times Square, Bryoni Govender, originally from Gauteng, displayed her remarkable poise and charisma, securing a spot within the top two finalists.

The crown of Miss SA 2023 was bestowed upon Natasha Joubert, who had previously earned a position in the top three of the 2020 Miss SA competition, while Bryoni Govender was honoured as the well-deserving runner-up.

Source: Briefly News

