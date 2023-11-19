The Miss Universe competition for 2023 came to a close, and Miss SA runner-up Bryoni Governder stepped up to the plate

Bryoni Govender represented South Africa as she walked the international stage representing Mzansi

Many South Africans congratulated Bryoni Govender after seeing how far she came in the global beauty pageant

Miss SA runner-up Bryoni Govender represented South Africa in the Miss Universe competition. The winners of Miss Universe were crowned on 19 November 2023.

Miss Universe 2023 in El Salvador ended with Miss SA runner-up Bryoni Govender in the Top 20. Image: @bryoni.govender

The SABC broadcasted the event live for all South Africans to watch on SABC 3. Netizens took to Twitter to shower in South Africa after doing her best at Miss Universe.

Miss Universe 2023 announces new queen

Bryoni Govender made it to the semi-finals and finished in Miss Universe's top 20. Miss SA celebrated her progress in a post on X (Twitter).

The official Miss Universe X account announced Sheni Spalcia of Nicaragua as the winner, marking Nicaragua's first victory in the pageant.

The first runner-up was Miss Thailand Antonia Porsild, and Miss Australia Moraya Wilson took the second runner-up position.

SA stands with Bryoni Govender

Despite not clinching the crown, South Africans rallied behind Bryoni Govender, celebrating her remarkable journey in the competition.

Social media was abuzz with pride as netizens commended her for representing South Africa with beauty, intelligence, and stunning outfits.

@_khanyisileM gushed:

"Our SA Miss Universe , Bryoni takes beautiful images my God. What a beautiful girl."

@SihleNxumz added:

"A huge congratulations to Bryoni. Making it that far is no joke."

@muhle940801 said:

"Miss South Africa made a good decision by sending Bryoni Govender to miss universe at least we made it to top 20 #MissUniverse2023."

Bryoni Govender excited to represent South Africa

Bryoni Govender, throughout her Miss Universe journey in El Salvador, embraced her Indian South African heritage with pride. One of her dresses, designed to reflect her ethnicity, garnered widespread admiration from South Africans.

Source: Briefly News