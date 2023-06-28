Rapper Priddy Ugly was a guest on Zingah's podcast called Choppin It With Buddha T , where he spoke about his early career

He mentioned how rapper and producer Anatii snubbed him and his rap group Blaque Print by telling them that their music was wack

Priddy Ugly is now one of South Africa's most-loved rappers who has numerous accolades under his belt

Priddy Ugly opened up to Zingah about how Anatii apparently told him and his group mates that they made wack music. Image: @anatii, @priddy_ugly

Source: Instagram

It might seem as though his success in the rap game came easy for Priddy Ugly, however, he took a few L's during the early days.

According to TshisaLIVE, the rapper was a recent guest on Choppin It With Buddha T, where he spoke with fellow rapper Zingah about his steady rise to fame.

Priddy Ugly reveals how Anatii snubbed him and his rap crew back in the day

The Come To My Kasi rapper told Zingah how Anatii introduced himself as a producer who, at the time, was working with Da Les on his album. He then invited his rap crew to his car so they could play him a few songs.

Priddy Ugly then mentioned how Anatii said their music was bad and even his little brother could make better music than them.

It's all water under the bridge, though as Priddy Ugly and Anatii showed each other love in the comments section.

Sharing a clip from the episode, Zingah wrote:

"Priddy Ugly shared a couple of stories about familiar names that shi*ted on him on his come-up. This was the most hilarious!!"

Priddy Ugly and Anatii show each other love following the viral clip

The rapper quickly clarified that he holds no grudges against Anatii and mentioned how he motivated him to do better following their interaction.

"At the time, he went by the name ThunderKat, this is even before the era where he was making music with Koncept (Former Twicth dance crew member, I’m sure Ecco & Ex know who I’m talking about). If you ever reading this Anatii, I want you to know that you motivated me & it’s all love."

Anatii returned the love and said:

"All love my bro! yeah I definitely don’t have a lil brother."

Fans glad to see Priddy Ugly soaring higher after the constructive criticism from Anatii

The rapper's fans reacted to the podcast interview:

@sthumanakan said:

"Homie took so many L’s and still a beautiful soul, respect king!!!!!"

@eunicenqcobo_ said:

"I feel like, as a nation, we sometimes sleep on Priddy, and if we are being honest, this man is a rapper, a whole fckn lyricist, he’s good. You may not f with his sound, but fact remains he’s one of the greatest of all time."

@lesego.leso_ said:

"Blaque Print was fire, still got the mixtape somewhere."

@afrikanbxi said:

"I have a similar story with Anatii."

@sinnerworldtzn said:

"Man BIG shout out to @priddy_ugly ... The man deserves his flowers."

How the boxing match between Cassper Nyovest and Anatii happened

In a previous report from Briefly News, Priddy Ugly opened up about how he and Cassper Nyovest ended up in the boxing ring.

Their boxing match ended very quickly after Priddy Ugly got knocked out in the first round. According to the rapper, Cassper is the one who reached out to him.

