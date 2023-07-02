L'vovo went on Instagram to share that he misses his friend Mampintsha almost six months after his passing

The musician posted an Instagram video of Mampintsha goofing around and laughing in the car

The Durban musician's fans joined L'vovo in remembering Mpintsho in the post's comments section

L'vovo said he misses Mampintsha. Image: @lvovosa and @mampintsha_shimora

Source: Instagram

L'vovo recently took to social media to express his longing for his dear friend and industry peer, Mampintsha.

L'vovo opens up about missing his friend Mampintsha

In a nostalgic tribute, L'vovo posted a video of the late Durban musician, evoking fond memories and reminding fans of Mampintsha's infectious personality. L'vovo said in the Instagram caption that he misses his friend: "I miss you, Mfowami."

L'vovo misses close friend Mampintsha's funeral

The Big Nuz member died last year on December 24 after suffering a minor stroke. Sadly L'vovo did not attend Mampinstsha's funeral due to his own health issues and hospitalisation.

The bond between L'vovo and Mampintsha extended far beyond their shared passion for music. They were not only colleagues but close friends who had experienced the ups and downs of the industry together.

See the Instagram post below:

Fans unite over L'vovo's tribute to late musician Mampintsha

@mkhize_bongiwe stated:

"Still can’t believe that he is no more."

@mamnisi_dube commented:

"Eish, I miss his videos. He is literally one of two celebrities I really adored. Felt so much pain as if I knew him."

@vjeque posted:

"Rip Mampintsha."

@iampruzulu stated:

"Nami, nami bra."

@lolazk10 commented:

"Mphintsho wethu. "

Source: Briefly News