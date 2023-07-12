South Africans on social media are celebrating gold medalist Caster Semenya following her recent victory

The star made headlines after a top human rights court in Europe ruled in her favour about a previous decision to have athletes with naturally high testosterone take medication to suppress it

Local celebrities Pearl Thusi, Bonang Matheba, Dineo Ranaka and many other stars headed to social media to celebrate Semenya's major win

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

Caster Semenya is making headlines on social media after her major win. The olympian trended after a major breakthrough in her legal battle against the Swiss Federal Supreme Court.

Pearl Thusi, Bonang Matheba and Dineo Ranaka have taken to social media to celebrate Caster Semenya's victory. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Caster Semenya makes headlines after winning discrimination case in European court

South Africans had a reason to celebrate after a human rights court in Europe ruled in favour of two-time Olympic winner Caster Semenya.

Semenya has been in a long court battle against World Athletics which stated that she must take medication to reduce her testosterone levels.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Celebs celebrate Caster Semenya's victory

Local stars including Pearl Thusi, media personality Bonang Matheba and controversial radio presenter Dineo Ranaka reacted to Caster Semenya's victory.

Dineo Ranaka took to her Instagram page and celebrated the athlete's victory. She also called upon those going through legal battles to keep fighting. She wrote:

"The truth will be televised! And the win is worth the wait. To anyone going through a legal nightmare and you are honest... wait it out. Karma will favour you. Bullies don’t stay bullies for too long."

Popular actress Pearl Thusi also shared the good news on her timeline and celebrated Semenya's victory. She wrote:

B'Dazzled star Bonang Matheba is also among the many celebrities who posted about the athlete's victory. The star celebrated several wins for the country. She tweeted:

"Bafana won. Bokke won. Caster won. Dricus won. Great week to be a Southy..❤️"

Caster Semenya applauded for winning discrimination case, citizens react: “It’s a victory for Semenya and SA”

In more news, Briefly News reported that the European Court of Human Rights ruled that Caster Semenya's rights were violated when World Athletics required her to lower her testosterone levels.

The Limpopo Sports Confederation has applauded double Olympic champion runner for remaining focused while dealing with court processes, reported SABCNews.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News