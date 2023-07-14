Makhadzi is reportedly blue-ticking a local designer after failing to pay her R2700 for the three outfits she was supplied for a music video

The star was reportedly charged R5000 but negotiated until she got a discount of R2300 but she has failed to pay

This is not the first time that Makhadzi has been name-dropped in cases involving payments

Makhadzi's name is in the media for the wrong reasons again. The star who made headlines after allegedly failing to pay back a promoter after not pitching up for a show is at it again.

Makhadzi reportedly owes a local designer R2700. Image: @makhadzisa

Source: Instagram

Makhadzi allegedly fails to settle a R2700 debt for three outfits she received

Makhadzi has come under fire for allegedly failing to pay R2700. The star allegedly got three outfits from a Joburg-based upcoming designer Zoe Bhozza and promised to pay, but she never did.

According to The South African, the designer explained that she was introduced to the Mjolo singer by her videographer. She reportedly charged her R5000 for three outfit changes but the videographer said she should give a discount. She said:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

"I charged them R5 000 for three outfit changes, and then Zee complained. I said it’s fine, make it R3 500, he [Zee] said it was too much, and I said R3 000. He complained until I lowered [the price] to R2 700."

The singer had reportedly promised to pay the designer R800 upfront and settle the remainder later. Months later, Makhadzi has reportedly not paid a single cent for the three outfits she got.

Makhadzi accused of owing R16k to DJ Rabs Vhafuwi, screenshots exposing MaGear singer leave Mzansi fuming

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Makhadzi is under fire after DJ and producer Rabs Vhafuwi alleged that she owes him money. Rabs put Makhadzi on a blast on Twitter by sharing screenshots of a conversation they've been having for months.

According to the screen grabs, Makhadzi booked Rabs' services for R20 000 but could only pay R3500, leaving an outstanding balance of R16 500.

Based on the chat, Rabs kept reminding the Ghanama singer to settle the fee. Rabs even agreed on settlements, but Makhadzi still allegedly failed to pay back the money.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News