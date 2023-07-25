Trevor Noah shared his recent experience in Paris, the city of lights, and expressed his fondness for it

The former Daily Show with Trevor Noah host also shared that a Dutch airline lost his luggage

The comedian gushed over the city and said his expectations were exceeded, and the city took a bit of his heart

Trevor Noah fans were treated to a series of some breathtaking snaps from his Paris vacation.

Trevor Noah had a blast in Paris but said his luggage got lost. Image: @trevornoah

Source: Instagram

Trevor admits to leaving a bit of his heart in the city of love

Sharing a few snaps from his vacation in Paris, Trevor spoke about his experience with the French.

From sharing delicious meals to 2 AM arguments and even having his luggage lost by a French airline, Transavia, Trevor had a blast.

"Paris thank you so much for the love and support you showed me this weekend. I enjoyed sharing meals with you, laughs with you, and having the best arguments at 2 AM outside a cafe. I don’t know what to expect but all my expectations were exceeded. Paris has my heart and Transavia still has my luggage."

Trevor's French fans were shook that he visited their side of the world

Taking to his comments section, Trevor Noah fans were left in awe that Trevor visited their city.

A few were shocked to see a South African fave, braaied corn, being sold in the city.

@theresachristinee said:

"Paris is a beautiful city, I’m glad you enjoyed the views! I’m sure the views enjoyed you too."

@sabrina_cbne said:

"You’re not French until Transavia hasn’t lost at least 1 of your luggage."

@efasa_moto said:

"Curious to know if you got recognized easily by the French’s"

@arike_alayo said:

"Roasted corn in Paris, lemme pack my bags."

@yabseh said:

"Happy you enjoyed, next time please avoid selling tickets over 140 euros, hopefully poor people could come!"

@rai.devika said:

"People in the last picture- how does it feel to have your photo being taken by Trevor Noah?"

@k.jacks.1 said:

"Good to see a bit of what you have been up to!! Glad to see you’re enjoying life after all your success."

@suzy_by_chloe said:

"Give the men his luggages ! Yesterday was perfect."

@chilisano said:

"Love this version of Paris."

@kelfev said:

"We waited for an hour outside the Olympia when all we had to do was go to Saint Denis and La Villette. It's crazy ... he really goes around without being recognised! Good for him!"

