Happy Simelane has revealed that she is getting back with her baby daddy despite having had him arrested for r*pe

The star said she was forced to admit that he had forced himself on her, yet she knew that was not true

She noted that she is grateful that her first love agreed to work things through with her despite everything that has happened

The Mommy Club star Happy Simelane, popularly known as Her Majesty has opened up about her love life. The star shared that she falsely accused her first baby daddy when she was 19.

Happy Simelane opens up about her love life

The star shared that things were not always rosy with her first baby daddy. Speaking to MacG on Podcast and Chill, Happy Simelane revealed that she rekindled her romance with her current man months after her second baby daddy died in a car accident.

She said she is happy that her baby daddy managed to forgive her and take her back after everything that happened between them. The reality TV star noted that she was forced to admit that he had abused her when she was 19.

"When he got me pregnant, I was forced to say I was r*ped. I was young and I didn't have a choice. He was falsely accused of r*ping me, while he didn't r*pe me. I wanted to tell the truth, and when I wanted to tell the truth he was arrested for about seven to eight months."

Happy Simelane excited to be with her first love

The star also added that she is happy that her first love who proposed to her when she was only 19 forgave her and they are now engaged and he paid lobola.

"This guy is my first love. He did nothing wrong to me, I'm the one who wronged him and still he's willing to come back into my life and build with me. And we make it work."

