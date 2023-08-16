Mafikizolo's Theo Kgosinkwe wowed fans on his 50th birthday with an energetic dance performance to Mnike

The legendary star showed his enduring talent as he effortlessly showed his dancing skills in an Instagram video

Fans were also stunned by his youthful appearance, with many claiming he could pass for a 30-year-old

Theo Kgosinkwe performed a viral dance on his 50th birthday. Image: @theo_kgosikwe

Source: TikTok

Mafikizolo star Theo Kgosinkwe’s marked his 50th birthday with an energetic dance performance to the amapiano hit song Mnike.

Theo Kgosinkwe shows unmatched dance skills

He posted the impressive routine on Instagram and got rave reviews from his followers and Mzansi people. Theo proved why he is considered one of the best entertainers in the country.

The Ndihamba Nawe hitmaker is seen slaying the dance choreography with a group of dancers, easily outdancing them.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The short clip reminded fans who forgot about his dance talent that he still had killer dance moves in his tank.

Theo honours God on his birthday

Theo wished himself a happy birthday and captioned the post with a Bible verse:

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME- Jeremiah29:11 I know the plans that I have for you Theo Kgosinkwe, they are plans not to harm you but plans to do you good, plans to prosper you, plans to bless you sufficiently, Ubundantly beyond your imagination, plans to bring you wealth and Good health. "

Watch the Instagram video below:

Fans amazed by Theo Kgosinkwe's youthful look

@manqobamtungwa commented:

"Siyakubongela living legend. 50 looks like 30 on you."

@djsbulive wrote:

"Happy birthday my brother. May God bless you."

@tamy_moyo mentioned:

"Happy birthday to a legend. May God enlarge your territory.Here’s to a good life and never ageing."

@summa_ry posted:

"Happy birthday brother. You still look 25. Ke na le jealous."

@nthabiseng_rankoe asked:

"What 50? Happy birthday Mr Super star."

@manqobamtungwa added:

"Siyakubongela living legend. 50 looks like 30 on you."

@pammbekwa13 stated:

"No, you don't look 50 at all you look 30 years young. A big happy birthday to you."

@orapeleng_m_ said:

"Happy 50th birthday Theo! One of the greatest entertainers of our time."

Reason celebrates Kwetsa’s 35th birthday with warm letter accompanied by 8 snaps after 'The 16th Bar' show

In another article, Briefly News reported that amapiano artist and rapper Reason, also known as Sizwe Alkine, praised his long-time friend Spirit hitmaker, Senzo 'Kwetsa' Vilakazi, on his 35th birthday event, held at the Carnival City.

He took to his timeline to appreciate their friendship with eight pictures of the gang:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News