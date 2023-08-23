Papa Penny has cleared Black Coffee's name amid the Hayi Ka Mina Hee remix scandal

He had initially slammed Bushida Coffee for remixing his song without his permission, but people mistook him for Black Coffee

Netizens think Papa Penny got hit with a lawsuit, however, some defended him, saying he never said it was him in the first place

Black Coffee's name has now been disassociated with the Hayi Ka Mina Hee remix scandal. Papa Penny had gone online and released a video, slamming a DJ by the name of Bushida Coffee for remixing his 90s hit song without his consent.

Papa Penny asks the public not to taint Black Coffee's image, clarifying that he never meant to mention his name in the first place. Image: @realblackcoffee, @penny_penny_shaka_bundu

Black Coffee should not be confused with Bushida Coffee

In a video posted by @Lord_4D, Papa Penny asked netizens not to tarnish Black Coffee's name as he never intended to mention him in the first place.

His initial video was directed at Bushida Coffee, demanding that he delete his Hayi Ka Mina Hee remix.

When he released the first video, many were puzzled about who he was referring to, seeing that both DJs had played his song before.

The Grammy-winning DJ once included one of his classics on his set in Miami, and Bushida made a remix to the song in question and posted it on social media.

"Stop confusing the names. It is not Black Coffee, it is Bushida Coffee. Correct the mistake because you guys are spoiling Black Coffee's name. It is not him."

Bushida Coffee removes the remix

Following the video Papa Penny did, Bushida did not fight him and instead removed the remix.

Bushida previously told Briefly News that Papa Penny's anger was misdirected as he meant no harm. He even said the remix is loved by many and is willing to work with Papa Penny to release it.

"However, even though I deleted the song out of respect, I do not think he should have lashed out at me like that without even listening to the song. The song is completely different from his song. At the end of the day, I am a great producer, and I am not desperate to release hits. I will not be releasing the song.

"The song is a hit, and should Mr Papa Penny be willing to release it, we can work on it and make people dance. I still have the song, which has the potential to be great, and I am open to sharing the rights provided all is done in a peaceful manner."

Netizens weigh in on Papa Penny's video

@lenyasalaafrica said:

"It was never Black Coffee. The video he made was clear who he was mad at, so there’s no way lawyers could come for him after listening to it. Maybe some advice is that 'yo groutman people are confused and dragging Black Coffee into this'.”

@ashmelaa said:

"Penny Penny never claimed it was Black Coffee in the first video. He knew who he was talking about and the guy even apologised for remixing the song without permission. He actually took it down."

