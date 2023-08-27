Zikhona Sodlaka expressed what it was like to be on the popular SABC show The Masked Singer SA

The veteran actress thanked her supporters and friends and hinted at a potential exploration of her singing talent

Fans applauded Zikhona for her incredible performances as 'The Fox', and some said they were sad that she was booted from the show

South African actress Zikhona Sodlaka recently took to Instagram to share her exciting experience on the hit show The Masked Singer SA.

Zikhona Sodlaka reflects on The Masked Singer SA

She said in the post that appearing on the show was the most fun she’s had in a long time.

The actress highlighted that the platform allowed her to show her vocal talent and perform songs previously reserved for private moments like singing in the shower.

Zikhona said she was humbled by the overwhelming support from fans across South Africa. She expressed that she was stunned that they managed to identify her as ‘The Fox throughout the competition.

"From denying it flat to my friends who knew it; was me and I couldn’t say. To every other second day someone saying 'I didn’t know you can sing'. Well, turns out I can. Maybe I should do something about that.

Zikhona Sodla thanks The Masked Singer SA and fans

Zikhona extended her gratitude to the show's host, Anele Mdoda, for extending the invitation and creating a platform that exceeded her expectations.

"Thank you @anele for making that call and for creating a show that surpassed my expectations and thank you to EVERYONE who still boosts my confidence by showing love and support. You don’t know how important hearing from you."

Fans praise Zikhona Sodlaka's singing talent

@blue.rose29 said:

"As a nation, we feel robbed. Fox deserved to be in the finale."

@sbunoah stated:

"The problem is, your singing and talking voice are the same! From your first word nje, I was like, yep, that’s Zikhona."

@roodlesxoxo commented:

"You were my fav and deserved to be in the final. I'm debating if I will continue watching because you were supposed to win."

@bongiwemashiyane wrote:

"I also knew Fox was you from the beginning.❤️"

@sibiyanokuphila commented:

"You nailed it, you sing so beautifully.❤️❤️"

@ms_iswa_m added:

"I absolutely loved the fox, every performance."

@theregency_menlyn stated:

"We loved your performance. Best act by far!"

@candicezondi wrote:

"You were my favourite mask."

