Soccer icon Teko Modise took some time on social media to show his wife Koketso some love

Teko Modise made a special tribute wishing his wife, Koketso Modise well on a very special day

Koketso Modise had her birthday, and her husband made sure that he and others would share their sweet messages with her

Teko Modise honoured his lovely wife with a cute post. The ionic player wanted everyone to know his wife was having her birthday.

Teko Modise wished his wife Koetso Modise a happy birthday. Image: @therealtekomodise

Source: Instagram

The soccer player's sweet words made it clear that he is still head over heels for his life partner. Teko Modise's post received thousands of likes, and his wife responded in a heartwarming post.

Teko Modise gushes over wife

Taking to Instagram, Teko Modise let all his fans and followers know that he's grateful to have his wife and his life.

The former Bafana Bafana captain reflected on their achievements and dreams and said that he's grateful that she's always been there. His wife Koketso made her own, saying she is grateful to be with Teko. Read the post below:

Fans touched by tribute to wife

Online users thought the soccer player wrote the sweetest message. Online users joined in wishing his beloved wife happy birthday.

themba_tt_tshabalala

"Umakoti wethu lo" (our daughter in law)."

touch26semenya added:

"Happiest birthday to Mma Modise."

keletso_kimmy_khomoaleburu commented:

"Happy Happy Birthday Beautiful Sis."

ntsex_mommy wrote:

"Continue this journey beautifully. You are awesome for each other. Inspiration to many. Happy birthday to Mrs Modise."

People love to see love in celebrity couples

Online users are always cutting when public figures show their significant other is love. Thapelo Mokoena also penned a sweet message for his lovely wife.

