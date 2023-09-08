Zola 7's former manager allegedly refused to give him his social media login details for months after they parted ways

The singer is under a new management called Untamed Communications, and he now has new social media accounts

The Kwaito musicians new management urged people to stop using his old accounts and familiarise themselves with the new ones

Zola 7 has parted ways with his social media manager and he is now under new management called Untamed Communications. Image: @jamazola7

Source: Instagram

TV personality Bongiknosi' Zola 7' Dlamini has been in a back-and-forth with his former manager for months demanding his social media login details. The star said the manager refused to give them to him even after they parted ways.

Zola 7 parts ways with his social media manager

Former Yizo Yizo star Zola 7 has announced that he has parted ways with his former social media manager due to him not wanting to give the musician the login details to his social accounts.

Zola said that it has been months since they went their separate ways, and still, the manager refuses to give him the details; instead, he used the musician's name to scam promoters' money. The musician said he knew his former manager was using his name to defraud people.

Zola 7 is under new management

According to ZiMoja, the Lwandle hitmaker is now with a new management called Untamed Communications, and together, they announced that Zola 7 now has a new social media account except for his current Twitter account.

The new management said the former manager refused to do an official handover to them as Zola’s current management.

They said:

“We are aware that many people continue to use Zola’s old contact and booking details. We urge that they familarise themselves with the new contacts and booking details to avoid being scammed and robbed off their money.”

In April 2022, a fraud case was opened after an incident of a man pretending to be Zola, receiving money from Queen Kay, a promoter. Queen Kay allegedly booked Zola to perform at a particular event, paid R10 000 to the wrong account, and later was told that it wasn't Zola's the musician.

This drama caused a lot of tension between the promoter and Zola 7, resulting in her having to answer to fans who saw a poster she posted on Facebook of Zola's face as a headliner.

Zola 7 shares new booking details

The star took to his new Instagram page and posted his new booking details. The musician wrote in the caption that people are still telling him stories about people booking him with the wrong or previous information.

He said:

"Guluva Nation, I'm still hearing stories about people trying to book me using incorrect contact details. Here are my correct booking details, let me come rock at your event. Locally or internationally, let's work! #namanje."

See the post here:

Netizens show the musician some love and support:

Msvallarie said:

"We need another album."

Aphiwesithole. as responded:

"THE GREATEST."

Yeyestarvisualz_ wrote:

"Forever legend, thank you for my childhood. I'm forever a Zola 7 and a Kwaito fan."

Ndalalawrence said:

"Good morning. I've been trying this number but I don't get any response."

Gufftrap wrote:

"One love."

Zola 7 set to release 'Eponym: The Zola 7 Documentary'

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that South African music icon, Zola 7, sent waves of excitement through his fans when he announced the forthcoming release of his documentary called Eponym: The Zola 7 Documentary.

Zola 7, known for his impactful contributions to the music industry, expressed his profound gratitude for the journey he's undertaken and the influence his career has had.

Source: Briefly News