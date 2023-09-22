Rapper Cassper Nyovest praised his good friend, entrepreneur Lekau Sehoana on his birthday

The Drip Footwear founder shared two throwback pictures from his humble beginnings highlighting his success

Even Anele Mdoda praised the businessman and sent a message on his birthday saying he always shows up

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Drip Footwear founder Lekau Sehoana celebrated his birthday on 20 September, and he shared a motivational post.

Cassoer Nyovest hailed Lekau Sehoana as one of his biggest inspirations as a special tribute for his birthday. Image: @casspernyovest, @lekausehoana

Source: Instagram

Lekau Sehoana shared inspirational post

In an effort to inspire others who might find themselves in similar situations, Lekau Sehoana shared two throwback pictures from when he was younger. He said people in his neighbourhood knew him as a drunkard.

But, the entrepreneur dusted himself off and built something for himself, which is now known as one of South Africa's prominent brands, Drip Footwear.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

“Turning 35 today. I look back to where I come from. From just a hood drunkard, who would put 1st Watch into a Johnnie Walker Black bottle. Drinking almost every day, a drunkard from the township. To turn my life around and become an important figure in Society. What a Life.”

Cassper Nyovest hails Lekau

Rapper Cassper Nyovest praised his good friend, entrepreneur Lekau Sehoana on his birthday. The Mama I Made It rapper said Lekau is one of his biggest inspirations. As a special tribute for his birthday, Cassper said:

“Happy birthday to one of my biggest inspirations. Believe it or not, this is the same person. What a story! What a man! What a friend!”

Even Anele Mdoda praised the businessman and sent a message on his birthday saying he always shows up.

“Happy birthday to one of the good ones. Lekau Sehoana thank you so much for the way you ALWAYS show up.”

Mzansi praises Lekau

For some time now, Lekau has been on everyone's radar. If there is no scandal he is involved in, the entrepreneur has been hailed as an inspiration for what he has built thus far with Drip.

@JackDevero said:

"This is a great testimony. It shows that it’s never to late to turn your life around no matter the circumstances. Wishing you many more blessings and success. Happy birthday brother."

@RealBlackCoffee praised:

King. Happy Birthday, you are your ancestors wildest dream."

@KasiEconomy added:

"Happy Birthday brother, you are a true Kasi icon and you inspire hope among youth."

@MasechabaAfrica praised:

"What a powerful testimony. Happy Birthday Papa. Ohole olekane letlou!"

@Mbalifab89 said:

"Inspirational! Have a blessed birthday!"

DJ Sbu tells Lekau to chin up

Briefly News previously reported that DJ Sbu advised Lekau Sehoana to chin up following the closure of his kids clothing collection.

Lekau had announced that his clothing company was liquidated following failure to settle some financial disputes.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News