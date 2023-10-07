Thapelo Mokoena will show off his acting chops and more for a film titled A Royal Christmas Surprise

The South African actor will be in the BET movie alongside Sello Maake kaNcube and other familiar faces

Fans of Thapelo Mokoena's work were chuffed by the announcement of his latest movie on the international movie screens

Thapelo Mokoena bagged a project for the festive season. The talented actor and producer will appear on screens across the globe in A Royal Christmas Surprise, a romantic comedy.

Thapelo Mokoena will be in a BET movie with Sello Maake kaNcube, and fans were excited for the sequel to 'A Royal Surprise'. Image:@sellomkn/ @mokoenalive

A post on Thapelo Mokoena's social media detailed the BET movie's release. Many Thapelo Mokoena supporters were happy to congratulate the star on the new movie.

Thapelo Mokoena bags international movie

In an Instagram post, Thapelo Mokoena celebrated bagging a Christmas movie. The actor will be in a sequel to A Royal Surprise by BET.

The movie A Royal Christmas Surprise will include Makgotso M, Sello Maake kaNcube, Sive Mabuya, and other stars. The premise of the movie series is that a woman finds out her significant other is African royalty.

When will A Royal Christmas Surprise be released?

According to the post, the movie will drop on 30 November 2023 in the USA on BET Plus. For Thapelo Mokoena's South African fans, its release on M Net has yet to be announced.

Thapelo Mokoena fans excited for A Royal Surprise sequel

Netizens were chuffed over Thapelo's announcement. The actor's followers left encouraging comments telling the actor to keep the movies coming.

simhle commented:

"Keep the cameras rolling."

odwagwanya wrote:

"Keep them coming, king! Excited!"

bontlephiri said:

"Wa lwana mos!"

papa. ghost gushed:

"This looks great!"

neauxlashay added:

"I guess I better not cancel my BeETPlus subscription. Looking forward to it."

Thapelo Mokoena to take on more roles like that of Leonard on Fatal Seduction

Briefly News previously reported that fans of Leonard from Fatal Seduction on Netflix will be pleased to hear that Thapelo Mokoena has now opted to go that route.

In an interview with TshisaLIVE, Thapelo Mokoena stated that he enjoys doing the more tough and challenging roles.

He scored a lead role on Netflix's Fatal Seduction, where he plays the role of Leonard.

