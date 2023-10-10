Media personality Moshe Ndiki celebrated his mjolo anniversary with his bae, Mzie recently

The actress also penned a heartfelt anniversary note to his boo on Instagram

Fans of the star also joined in and celebrated with him, leaving heartfelt messages in his comment section

Moshe Ndiki Celebrated his anniversary with his man on Instagram. Image: @moshendiki

Source: Instagram

Love is in the air for our beloved Moshe Ndiki. The media personality just celebrated a milestone in his romantic relationship with his boo, Mzie.

Moshe celebrates his anniversary with bae

Love is a new language in the celebville. Recently, Kabza De Small completed paying lobola for his woman Kamogelo Moropa and is set to wed December.

Another couple that has been serving us relationship goals is Liesl and Dr Musa Mthombeni.

Now, Moshe Ndiki is also celebrating his annual anniversary with his boyfriend, Mzie.

On several occasions, the star shared reels on his Instagram timeline of him and his bae looking all lovey-dovey.

The former Rea Tsotella host poured his heart out and wrote a lengthy, heartfelt message to the love of his life.

It reads:

"Thank you for brightening up my day, well, second to someone else! I adore you, and I'm grateful for all that you do. You always make me feel loved and safe, like a true hero. I feel incredibly fortunate to have you in my life. Happy 'Nton Ntonversary,' Chomi! @mzie_n_"

Watch the reel here:

Fans celebrates Moshe’s anniversary

Shortly after the star posted the reel, netizens flooded his comment section with celebratory and heartfelt messages:

thali_cumi said:

"He stole all our hearts. We love this for you, mntase, we appreciate youuuuu @mzie_n_"

olwethumdala wrote:

"Happy Nton Nton vesary mchanam. Send'tsho ne weather iyavuma. Ne Love iyakuhlala, yakufanela, makube chosi kubeyityupdyushin kubeyilonto."

pumlaniveto said:

"my sbali."

maziya.mkula replied:

"I love you Guys, and this love of yours makes me believe uthando lukhona and as much as intliziyo iye yophulwe ngumntu but ukhona ozakuthanda iziqendu sana."

thembisamdoda responded:

"I love you two so much. Happy nton nton fam."

vee_khuzweni wrote:

"Happiness looks good on you!"

