South African reality television star Khosi Twala has received massive praise for her good heart. The Big Brother Mzansi winner recently visited Zambia's children's ward to assist where she can.

Khosi Twala visited a children's ward at a hospital in Zambia. Image: @khosi_twala

Source: Instagram

Khosi Twala visits Zambia children's ward to make donations

Khosi Twala is a gift that keeps on giving. The star who hopes to make a difference in the world recently travelled to Zambia. She shared a sneak peek of her time in the country and her visit to the University Teaching Hospital.

Taking to her Instagram page, the Big Brother Titans winner said she almost broke down during her interactions with the sick children and their parents. The star also thanked her legion of fans in Zambia for making the trip possible. She wrote:

"Today I visited the children’s ward at the University Teaching Hospital with @gooddeeds46664 and my heart was shuttered but I had to carry on with a big smile because I believe the least I can do is bring optimism in such environments. But it was so hard, seeing parents sitting with their children in severe conditions."

Khosi Twala praised after visiting children's ward in Zambia

Khosi Twala's fans and industry colleagues lauded her for her philanthropic work. Her timeline was filled with sweet messages after sharing the video of her trip to Zambia.

@yvonne.godswill said:

"God bless your heart always "

@juicyjay_official commented:

"Khosi God bless you ntwana yam "

@mbalenhle__m added:

"I love this mama "

@marvinachi said:

"Doing the lords work"

@myfashion_link added:

"When I say they already know the difference guys they dnt understand..this heart here speaks for humanity "

