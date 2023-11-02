South African sports enthusiast Mama Joy flexed on social media her Gucci items

Mama Joy shared a video on Instagram showcasing the Gucci apparel and accessories she had on her that day

Mzansi hyped the sports enthusiast, while some shared how happy they were for her and others

Mama Joy flexes her Gucci apparel. Image: @mamajoy_chauke

Popular sports fanatic and supporter Mama Joy shakes the internet with her latest flex on social media.

Mama Joy draped in Gucci apparel

Mama Joy has been making headlines on social media for always sparking a heated debate among netizens.

The sports fanatic also trended online after reports that she allegedly spent more than R10K a night at a hotel in France. Recently, the star shared a clip on Instagram flexing her Gucci apparel. The video she posted showed which items she had on of the luxury brand.

She captioned the clip:

"It’s a Gucci Day."

Watch the video here:

Fans hype Mama Joy

Shortly after Mama Joy shared the clip on Instagram, netizens flooded her comment section with heartfelt messages, and others hyped her to keep on flexing her luxury apparel:

mashotogodfrey said:

"Cricket boys are waiting for you, mama, please. we want to see those pictures with them, please, mama South Africa."

ndabzii shared:

"Enjoy wena Mama Joy... Luck is not the same."

rrephiri81 hyped Mama Joy:

"Give them chest pains...Welcome back."

mabule_kgabo mentioned:

"Mama Joy living the life."

officialngoza1 praised:

"The Gucci mum. The one and only."

djmaphelo_vumstar_ responded:

"Soft life."

maragelopuleng replied:

"Dlala wena Joyce."

holadjbash said:

"It's a Gucci Day, Mama."

Mzansi march with pride as Springboks triumph in Rugby World Cup

Briefly News previously reported that in a heartwarming and spirited display of national pride and unity, a TikTok video has emerged, capturing a massive gathering of South African people marching through what appears to be a mall. This energetic parade followed the Springboks' thrilling victory, securing their place in the semifinals.

If there is one sport that has united the South African nation, it is rugby. Not race, religion or culture matters when the Springboks are on the field, and it is beautiful to see.

