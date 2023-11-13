Zodwa Wabantu has reportedly ended her three-year relationship with Ricardo due to financial strains

The breakup was kept low-key, with Zodwa opting for a more discreet approach after previous high-profile splits

A source cited that Zodwa's focus on her sangoma work caused a decline in bookings and affected her income

Zodwa Wabantu is allegedly back on the single ladies bandwagon after allegedly breaking up with her man, Ricardo.

Zodwa and Ricardo split after three years

Zodwa Wabantu has been unlucky with love and relationships. The reality television star and raunchy dancer has made headlines for dating younger men and going through messy breakups.

According to Fakaza News, the star is currently riding solo after breaking up with her man Ricardo whom she dated for three solid years. The Zodwa Wabantu Uncensored star and her Ben 10 allegedly split because she was not making a lot of money to take care of him anymore.

A source close to the couple revealed that Zodwa reportedly kept this breakup hush-hush because she did not want any drama. The source said:

"They have separated. But Zodwa is not making a big fuss out of the breakup like she did with the others. She is keeping it on the low."

Why did Zodwa and Ricardo break up?

Zodwa has been focusing on her sangoma work so much that she has not been getting any gigs, therefore there was no money to spoil Ricardo. According to the source, the controversial dancer has been channelling her energy towards her calling.

"She is not getting as many bookings as she used to, obviously, the money is not the same and you know these young ones. But she has been spending time doing umsebenzi we dlozi and that affected the relationship."

Zodwa Wabantu on picking ancestors over fame and popularity

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Zodwa Wabantu might not be creating the buzz she used to during her heydays, but the dancer gave an explanation for that.

Taking to her Instagram page, Zodwa Wabantu shared a picture where she was dressed in traditional attire and smeared some red substance all over her body. She said her ancestors chose her, and they communicate with her full-time.

