South African rapper K.O recently launched his retail store SWAVE in Rosebank

The star unveiled his store in partnership with internationally renowned beverage brand Martell Blue Swift

The star also shared on Twitter that his store is officially open to the public

K.O has launched his store SWAVE in Rosebank. Image: @mrcashtime

Source: Instagram

It was definitely a good year for the award-winning rapper K.O, as he unveiled his very first retail store in Rosebank, Johannesburg. The star also dropped the music video for his latest song, Thatha.

K.O launches his store SWAVE

Recently, the South African rapper and SETE hitmaker K.O launched his store SWAVE in Johannesburg. The star also scored a partnership with the internationally renowned beverage brand Martell Blue Swift.

K.O, whose real name is Ntokozo Mdluli, hosted a media launch event on Wednesday, 29 November 2023. The star shared with Briefly News that this was an exciting venture for him and that it helped him build on his entrepreneurial vision:

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

"SWAVE is a portal for all things fashion, music and culture in an urban setting, and I can’t wait for everyone to experience it. Also, teaming up with an internationally renowned brand like Martell Blue Swift is an incredible opportunity to merge creativity and craftsmanship. Together, we aim to create memorable moments like no other that celebrate artistry and innovation."

Marketing Director at Pernod Ricard South Africa, Nthabiseng Motsoeneng, also shared with Briefly News that K.O's partnership with Martell Blue Swift is a perfect fit:

"KO’s staying power in the creative industry is undisputed, and the launch of the Swave store is an exciting addition to his legacy and comes hot on the heels of his recent SAMA wins. His journey as an artist is like that of no other, and the partnership with Martell Blue Swift is just a perfect fit. It brings together unique characteristics of this unique drink and the phenomenal star who is taking bold steps in pursuit of greatness.”

Netizens congratulate K.O

The Caracara hitmaker also shared on Twitter that the store is officially open to the public. He said:

"Ladies and gents, SWave is officially opening today. Pull up for all the goodies, 7 days a week, 9 am - 6 pm! Located at 9 Keyes Avenue, Rosebank. Thank you to @Martellofficial for a spectacular launch."

See the post below:

Social media users congratulated the superstar on achieving his dream and huge milestone. See some of the comments below:

@PressPlaySA shared:

"Congratulations, Bro."

@MrKeepDurbaning said:

"Congrats, bhuti #SWave."

@Breeza011 praised:

"God bless your dear soul, bafo!!! So so happy for you, Skhanda Gawd."

@Mtezman mentioned:

"Congratulations auti. More success."

@Gajeni_ applauded:

"Big ups Skhanda Gawd."

@27Ngubeni wrote:

"Keep shining...Bless."

@christianmbu11 commented:

"Well done, brother we need more people like you to create jobs."

K.O set to open his first new multi-purpose retail store

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that the caracara hitmaker recently announced on his Instagram page that he will open his first new multi-purpose retail store.

K.O posted a picture of himself inside the big building, which will be his store and also mentioned that the store will be opened in December 2023 and that it is located in Rosebank. He said:

"Never run out of steam when chasing your dreams, black kings and queens. My very first multi-purpose retail store opening 1/12/23 at The Design District. 9 Keyes Avenue, Rosebank (JHB). All is possible through the Almighty! Meet you there!"

Source: Briefly News