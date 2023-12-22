Kid X and his wife, Duduzile Chili, announced the arrival of their second child

The Aunty rapper posted a photo of his baby's hand grasping his finger, hinting that they came a little early

The couple received warm congratulations from their peers and supporters

Kid X and his wife, Duduzile Chili, received warm congratulations from supporters after announcing the arrival of their baby. Images: duduchili

Source: Instagram

It will be a special Christmas for Kid X and his growing family. The rapper announced that he and his wife, Duduzile Chili, have welcomed their second baby.

Kid X and Dudu announce baby's arrival

In an Instagram post, Kid X thanked God and his wife, Duduzile Chili, for blessing him with the gift of love, their new bundle of joy.

Previously, the couple announced their pregnancy with a sweet photoshoot showing off Dudu's preggy belly. Today, the Mahlangus' Christmas photos are set to be extra special:

"Oh wow! So Xmas came really early, and it's already tryna arm wrestle me."

"So soo blessed! To God be the Glory. Thank you, mamake for this gift of love, @duduchili."

Meanwhile, Dudu shared a photo dump of some of the highlights from November, including the birth of her baby:

"November, what a time to remember."

Mzansi congratulates Kid X and Dudu

Fans and friends congratulated Kid X and Dudu on the arrival of their bundle of joy:

South African DJ/ presenter Ms Cosmo congratulated Kid X:

"Congratulations, X!"

djcapital90 said:

"Congratulations! Love to you and the family @duduchili"

hypress wrote:

"Ahhhhhhh, congratulations. What a blessing!"

milfza posted:

"A very precious early Christmas gift. Contra to y’all!"

buhle_bamii praised Dudu:

"And motherhood looks good on you!"

mbali.enhle.k gushed:

"Awwwww, the wittle hands, mama!"

smallinator_ said:

"Wow, this is beautiful!"

nomshado.05 posted:

"Congratulations, blessed family!"

