Musa Mseleku's son Sbindi Mseleku is gaining traction in the music industry, causing a buzz with his recent performance

Social media users expressed admiration for Sbindi Mseleku's music, praising his improvement and growth in the industry

Despite the positive feedback, there were comments about the source of Sbindi Mseleku's wealth

Musa Mseleku's son Sbindi Mseleku is making strides in the music industry. The reality TV star recently caused a buzz with his performance.

Musa Mseleku’s son Sbindi Mseleku's video went viral on social media. Image: @sbindi_mseleki and musamseleku

Sbindi Mseleku performs his song

Sbindi Mseleku is ready for the next chapter of his career. The Izingane Zes'thembu star recently caused a buzz when his video on stage went viral online.

The video of the star on stage was shared on X, formerly known as Twitter by the controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula.

Fans love Sbindi Mseleku's music

Surprisingly, social media users said they were feeling the star's music. Many headed to the timeline to show Sbindi with praise over how much he has improved. However, some mentioned that he must join his father in business.

@MediamagnetHQ said:

"After all of Maseluku's hard work."

@DonaldMakhasane commented:

"That bag probably has money he didn't work for."

@SandiBootz added:

"What is it with this bag that can’t be left in the car or kept safe somewhere? It’s giving "

@RheeMatekane noted:

"The first song is actually quite nice. It’s catchy! Let the boy cook."

@RealCaswell said:

"I love his growth in the industry."

@Nomirights commented:

"Eh this laaitie is still going to chow girls, blind! I feel sorry for Vuyokazi & Tirelo combined."

Musa Mseleku announces retirement from public eye

Briefly News previously reported that popular businessman, TV personality and polygamist Musa Mseleku has announced that he’s hanging up his mic as a public figure next year.

Speaking to Briefly News, Mseleku said:

“Next year I am set to retire from public speaking or being booked to attend events where I am supposed to go and speak or do public appearance. The reason being I want now to focus my energy on nurturing both my family and the family that my kids are starting, I want to spend more time in ensuring that my teachings are well received and understood.”

