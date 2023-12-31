The host of Podcast and Chill , MacG, is currently enjoying a year-end tropical retreat in Tanzania

In a sneak peek shared on Instagram, MacG showed that he is rubbing shoulders with American radio host Charlemagne tha God

Chillers who are ever supportive, are thrilled to witness MacG's adventures and in the company of an international star

US radio host Charlemagne tha God and MacG linked up in Tanzania. Image: @rebeccalynnpope and @macgunleashed

MacGyver 'MacG' Mukwevho is soaking up the sun and good vibes in Tanzania as he bids farewell to 2023.

MacG posts vacation video

MacG treated his followers to a glimpse of his vacation in a video shared on Instagram. And guess who was by his side? None other than American radio host Charlemagne tha God.

The clip shows MacG and Charlemagne engaged in what seems to be a deep conversation while strolling side by side on the deck of a beach.

MacG and Charlemagne link excites fans

The picturesque setting and the duo's interaction have left fans of MacG excited and buzzing with anticipation.

Watch the video below:

Chillers admire MacG

Many are eagerly waiting for more content into MacG's holiday but for now, they are blowing up the short clip and stanning hard.

See some of the comments below:

@ntando_lurwengu mentioned:

"You know Mac has real money because, with the biggest Podcast network in Africa, he still dresses how he likes."

@thando_charmaine_mahlangu wrote:

"MacG out here walking so casually with Charlamagne. I love to see it."

@obiejordanworld said:

"Phakama MacGyver ixesha lifikile."

@tshima.m commented:

"Always thought you were our version of Charlemagne, ya’ll even have the same walk. "

@djswitchsa added:

"Big tings."

@demiks111 stated:

"I hear Uncle Charlemagne is short but I didn't know he was talker than MacG. So he is American short."

@abennezza_sa noted:

"Engabe uchazani."

MacG Scoops GQ's Entertainer of the Year award

