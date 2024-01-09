Hip Hop rapper Emtee penned a heartfelt post on social media sharing his love for Nigeria

The star shared the post on his Twitter (X) page that he loves the country

A fan of Emtee from Naija also shared a tweet that they love them in Nigeria

Emtee showed love to Nigeria on Twitter.

Hip Hop rapper Emtee recently showed love to one of the African countries. This came after the star hinted at his highly anticipated album DIY 3, which will drop in 2024.

Emtee shows love to Nigeria

South African rapper Emtee recently made headlines after rumours of him being a washed-up artist. Not so long ago, the star, whose real name is Mthembeni Ndevu, went on his Twitter (X) page and expressed his love for Nigeria.

The star wrote:

"Naija too sweet. De play!"

See the post below:

A fan of Emtee from Nigeria also shared a tweet on social media, saying how much they love him in Naija. He said:

"We love you the hustler."

See the post below:

Emtee performs his collaboration with AKA in a sweet clip

Emtee's performance of his collaboration with the legendary late rapper AKA had social media users emotional. The Logan rapper worked on the song titled Crown with Supa Mega before his untimely death in February 2023.

During a recent interview, the popular entertainment news blog MDN News shared a clip of the controversial rapper jamming to the song. The post's caption read:

"Emtee performing 'Crown' song with AKA."

See the post below:

Old video of young and energetic Emtee surfaces

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Emtee's fans are sad about how his life turned out. Twitter (X) user YouDunnoVusi uncovered an old video of a young Emtee in his prime, pointing out how the rapper was more cheerful and spoke clearly.

Mzansi brought up the rapper's smoking habit, saying that's what changed him for the worse. Eish, fans truly love Emtee and have his best interests at heart. So there's no doubt many were heartbroken after X user YouDunnoVusi brought the rapper's old video on the timeline.

