Khuzani, with the help of Jumbo and his fans, visited a family in KwaZulu-Natal who got attacked after the Song of the Year debacle.

He contributed R20 000, and the Gospel star Jumbo contributed R10 000 to assist the family.

Khuzani told Briefly News that it is essential for fans not to resort to violence and that they should appreciate music.

Khuzani donated R20 000 to a family who was attacked for the Song the Year debacle. Image: @khuzani_mpungose

The Song of the Year competition ignited a long-term feud between Maskandi fans who support Khuzani and Mthandeni.

Khuzani donates to family in KZN

Khuzani's Umjolo Lowo ushered fans into 2024 after it was crowned the SOTY on Ukhozi FM's top 10. The hot contender for the number one spot was his arch-rival Mthandeni's Paris featuring Lwa Ndlunkulu.

Many fans, both online and in the real world, expressed outrage over this, and many even attacked Khuzani at the Gumba Music Festival with beer cans.

One family who also felt the wrath of Maskandi fans saw their home getting attacked. Khuzani told Briefly News that he took it upon himself to donate R20 000 towards the family.

Maskandi star and Gospel star unite

With the help of Gospel star Jumbo, who donated R10 000 and his fans, who contributed food parcels, Khuzani visited the family in KZN.

"Yesterday, I visited a family that suffered damage due to the Song of the Year. I was accompanied by Jumbo to donate to this house. I reached out with R20 000, Jumbo extended his hand with R10 000.

"My supporters contributed by bringing groceries, and the government promised to build a house for the family."

Khuzani also previously told Briefly News that fans should not hurt each other as music is only for enjoyment.

Mthandeni warns fans not to hurt one another

In a previous report from Briefly News, Mthandeni has asked his followers to forgive Khuzani after he won Ukhozi FM Song of the Year in 2023.

Khuzani's Umjolo Lowo ushered Mzansi into the new year, while Mthandeni's Paris reached number two.

