Boity Thulo expressed relief that the month of January is over and that we have officially entered February

The rapper and TV presenter took to X to pen a message showing her relief and hinted that her January was hectic

Her fans all agreed with Boity, saying they, too, had a terrible beginning of the year in January

Boity Thulo expressed joy that January is finally over. Image: @boity

Source: Instagram

Out with the old and in with the new, Boity Thulo sighed a huge sigh after we said goodbye to January and hello February.

Boity excited that January is over

Rapper Boity expressed relief that January is finally over and that we have officially entered February. Taking to her X account, Boity penned a message to show her frustration over the month of January and that it has passed.

She wished her fans a happy new year saying the year is finally beginning.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

"Yoh! Finally! Happy New Year, guys. Because was that?? We can officially start the year now."

Fans agree with Boity

After the TV presenter hinted that her January was hectic, her fans all agreed that they also started on the wrong foot.

@jawawa95 said:

"Happy new month."

@AnaKnoxx wished:

"Finally! Happy New Year."

@MUNASHE41615238 argued:

"April 1st is the beginning of a new year."

@BhekinkosiNyan1 asked:

"Are you sure about that? This is SA. Could start in April."

@Miss_Rikhodt expressed:

"This is what I tell myself every year because January doesn’t exist to me honestly, so happy new year guys."

@MissCarizmo expressed:

"I’m glad im not the only one who had a bad January."

@Ceby_Dee shared:

"Felt!! Whatever was happening to me in January, may it never locate me because what was that seriously. My 2024 begins now."

@Santana_SaintM asked:

"No but seriously, what was that? I started my new year in December."

Boity Thulo's ex-boyfriend Anton Jaftha confirms new romance

In a previous report from Briefly News, Boity Thulo's ex-boyfriend Anton Jeftha seemingly moved on after their breakup. The popular actor shared pictures of his new girlfriend on his social media page.

Netizens expressed shock and disappointment, with some unfollowing him because they only followed the actor as he was dating Boity.

Source: Briefly News