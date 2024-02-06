Ntsiki Mazwai posted an apology to her supporters for the bad publicity surrounding her name

This after the MOYA Podcast host threw shots at DJ Shimza and how he got to the top

However, it seems her fans's influence got the better of her, and forced Ntsiki to retract her initial apology

Ntsiki Mazwai is doing damage control, hoping to keep her supporters happy.

The controversial activist posted a video apologising for engaging in online conversations that did not involve her, hinting at the defaming claims she made about DJ Shimza. But her remorse was short-lived.

Ntsiki Mazwai shares apology video

Our girl Ntsiki Mazwai was not happy with the bad publicity surrounding her name and decided to share a statement with her supporters.

Taking to her Twitter (X) page, the MOYA Podcast presenter was remorseful, saying she regretted starting trouble. This after she got herself in a bit of a pickle when she claimed that DJ Shimza slept his way to the top:

"I see that I'm in the papers for the wrong reasons again, and I'd like to apologise to my audience for partaking in an engagement that is not expected of me.

"I should be a better human being, and next time, I should ignore engagements that don't vibrate on the frequency I would like my audience to engage in."

Mzansi weighs in on Ntsiki Mazwai's apology

Netizens were convinced that DJ Shimza had something to do with Ntsiki Mazwai's public apology:

voiceless__ said:

"People are all woke and activists until their bread gets affected, hence the apologies!"

GwadisoWanda wrote:

"Heban! Shimmy went to cry to the comrades!"

mojatainmet was stunned:

"Ntsiki folded. I don't believe this."

Meanwhile, Ntsiki's followers encouraged her not to fold, saying she needed to stand by her statement - and she did. Ntsiki posted a separate video retracting her statement. All the while, her post to Shimza is still up:

"I'm not apologising anymore. I take it back; you don't deserve it!"

jenna_original said:

"Don't worry about these people. Just carry on."

PostiveImpact89 encouraged Ntsiki:

"No need for apology, you were doing the Lord’s work."

AbednigoMonyai wrote:

"You don’t need to apologise, Ntsiki, unless the ANC gave you a brown envelope."

