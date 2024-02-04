A South African man's TikTok explanation of lobola, sparked outrage on the social media platform

The guy tried to break it down to his UK daughter who was curious about the traditional practice

The controversial video became a viral sensation and triggered opposing views from Mzansi people

A man shared his views about lobola and the video became a viral sensation. Image

A South African man believed to be of Zulu descent attempted to explain the lobola practice to his UK daughter.

TikTok user shares his understanding of lobola

However, his choice of words, describing it as the bride's family selling her for livestock, triggered a storm of controversy on TikTok.

The clip was posted by @sarahandjabzz and earned over a million views and thousands of comments.

Netizens post their lobola perspectives

South Africans on the platform disagreed with the guy and engaged in heated discussions about the traditional practice.

Some argued that it is a form of appreciation to the bride's family for raising a woman fit for marriage. Others said human beings cannot be sold, and stressed how lobola's role in uniting families.

Watch the video below:

Call for education

TikTok users call out the father in the comments section. They encouraged him to educate himself on the cultural nuances of lobola, and strongly rejected the idea that it's simply a transaction.

@zikhotsotso wrote:

"You should have said you don't understand what lobola is."

@jeffthemba said:

"Lobola is about honouring and appreciating the family that raised your potential wife. Your ability to pay is a sign of respect and responsibility and shows you can take care of the person they entrust you with."

@mfokashlamasejuba posted:

"Wrong explanation of lobola, it's definitely not buying."

@afroyoshimitsu noted:

"This man is lost."

@samza4sho commented:

"You should have said lobola is dowry and leave it at that!"

Sinethembalexy shared:

"The way my cheeks fell when you said it's basically like selling you. Ungborile shame."

@frizah.edi added:

"You should have just said you don't know what it is."

@thandazilethandi1 suggested:

"Try teaching her what it means in the culture and not in your opinion. Then tell her your opinion."

