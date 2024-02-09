AKA's father, Tony Forbes, candidly discussed his recent divorce from Lynn Forbes on Within The Hazel podcast

He acknowledged his shortcomings as a husband, attributing the separation to his lack of quality time with Lynn

Despite their 20-year marriage, Tony admitted to growing apart from Lynn, eventually remarrying and having a daughter from his second marriage

AKA's father Tony Forbes recently got candid about his marriage to Lynn Forbes. The couple who are the parents of the popular late rapper Kiernan Forbes allegedly parted ways with Lynn Forbes many years ago.

AKA’s father Tony Forbes shared why he divorced Lynn Forbes. Image: @lynnforbesza and @tonydforbes

Source: Instagram

Tony Forbes on not being the best husband

Tony Forbes is sharing details about his relationships. AKA's father opened up about his divorce during an interview on an episode of Within The Hazel podcast. He accepted the blame for the demise of his marriage and admitted that he was not the best husband.

He noted that he was not the best husband to Lynn because he did not spend much time with her. Tony Forbes revealed that his ex-wife's love language was spending time with him, but he was not available. He said:

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

"With Lynn and I, after 20 years of marriage, I wasn’t the best husband, let me just put this out there first. I think her (Lynn) primary love language was spending time. In our relationship, I think Lynn valued quality time. At the time I was not spending quality time with her… I was doing me."

Tony Forbes says they grew apart

AKA's father said after many years of marriage, he and Lynn Forbes grew apart. He also revealed that he remarried after a few years and had another child from the second marriage.

Mr Forbes shared that he grew apart from Lynn and so they parted ways. He later remarried in 2010, after four and half years and has a young daughter who is almost Kairo's age.

AKA’s father Tony Forbes confirms late rapper dated Enhle Mbali

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that late South African rapper Kiernan "AKA" Forbes's father Tony Forbes recently shared some secrets about his late son's dating life. Mr Forbes shared that AKA secretly dated one of the biggest actresses in Mzansi.

Who would have thought that AKA and Enhle Mbali were once an item? The late rapper's father Tony Forbes opened the can of worms during a recent interview. Speaking in the video shared by @ThisIsColbert on X, Tony Forbes said Enhle was Kiernan's first girlfriend.

Source: Briefly News