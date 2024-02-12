Rapper K.O has provided insight as to why all the artists signed to Skhanda World have left

K.O has revealed why all the remaining artists have left his record label. Currently, he is the only artist signed under Skhanda World.

Why artists have left Skhanda World

Rapper K.O signed the likes of MaE, Loki, Mr X and Roiii to his record label Skhanda World. He previously had a record label, Cashtime Life, which had some of the biggest names in South African music, like Nomuzi Mabena and Kid X, just to name a few.

However, all the artists from his current record label have ditched the rapper, and he has shared insights as to why that is.

According to ZiMoja, K.O said the artists were not achieving the expected outcomes.

"Unfortunately, some of the music and stuff that came out was not yielding the results that both anticipated."

He added that maybe the artists would flourish at other record labels.

"We felt maybe the artists would do well at another label. We didn't want to hold anyone back from thriving elsewhere and that is what happened."

Why K.O blames himself

K.O also elaborated on why he partly holds himself accountable for this unfortunate situation, sharing that the artists were not generating the expected results.

He told the news publication that he would sign artists because he likes them and hopes other people would also like them. He also mentioned how he would give input but iften gets mistaken for being a dictator.

K.O gears up to launch clothing line

K.O is the only artist under Skhanda World label, and he shared that he is focused on his other business venture. He will drop adult and children's clothing in partnership with Studio 88.

He also opened a store in Rosebank, Johannesburg.

K.O not taking chances with security personnel

In a previous report from Briefly News, South African rapper K.O has increased his security measures following the tragic murder of AKA in Durban.

A tweet from a fan confirmed that K.O's security had been beefed up and no risks were being taken. Some Twitter users have criticised K.O's decision, suggesting he is not a target and should relax.

