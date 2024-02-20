Amapiano star Focalistic sparked social media buzz with his expensive fashion sense, particularly a R100K designer jacket

Fans criticised celebrities like Focalistic for flaunting wealth without helping the needy, questioning their motives and generosity

Social media reactions highlighted disappointment and accusations of selfishness among celebrities

Amapiano star Focalistic's name popped up on social media recently because of his expensive fashion sense. Many people on social media couldn't help but notice that his jacket was pricey.

Focalistic’s R100K Louis Vuitton jacket got Mzansi talking. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Focalistic's designer jacket causes a buzz

We all know Focalistic has an eye for high-end designer brands. The star has shared several pictures and videos rocking top-brands and expensive watches. The star also loves driving pricey whips that turn heads online.

A recent picture shared on the microblogging platform X, formerly known as Twitter, a popular parody page @ChrisExcel102 shared a picture of the star rocking a jacket believed to cost R100K. The post's caption read:

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

"Here you are looking at Focalistic wearing a R100K jacket. You wanna tell he can’t even chip in few coins to help brother on frame 2. After he remixed his song without his permission…."

Fans weigh in on Focalistic's pricey jacket

Social media users seemed to share the same sentiments. many blasted celebrities for flaunting their wealth on social media, without helping the needy.

@Brian_malinga23 said:

"I wonder what he says about these allegations."

@Siya_Ndlumbini added:

"Celebs are selfish individuals."

@nicksta_napo commented:

"This is the greed they told us about in the Bible."

@BeardedPriest1 added:

"Self-centered... Only what benefits their brand."

@UrbanStreetZA commented:

"To think about why can’t thy get him out of the situation."

Boity Thulo flaunts her R77K Gucci handbag in stunning pictures

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Boity is the queen she thinks she is. The reality TV star and rapper has proved once again why she is regarded as one of the best-dressed celebs in Mzansi.

South African celebrities always come through when it comes to rocking designer brands. Stars like Boity, Somizi and MaMkhize are among the many stars who love wearing expensive brands.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News