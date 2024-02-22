Celebrities like Mihlali Ndamase, Boity Thulo, and Natasha Thahane are currently single after recent breakups, leaving social media users questioning true love

2023 and 2024 have seen some high-profile celebrity breakups that have left social media users doubting the existence of true love. Some celebrities are currently riding solo after their splits.

Mihlali Ndamase, Cassper Nyovest and Natasha Thahane are among SA stars who are single.

Briefly News looks at some popular stars who are currently single and nursing heartbreaks. Stars like Mihlali Ndamase, Boity Thulo and Natasha Thahane who recently shocked the country with her breakup from her baby daddy Thembinkosi Lorch.

1. Cassper Nyovest confirmed breaking up with Thobeka

Cassper Nyovest recently had people talking when he confirmed that he parted ways with his baby mama Thobeka Majozi. Speaking during an interview with podcaster Mpumi Ledwaba, Mufasa said his addiction ruined his relationship with Thobeka.

2. Mihlali Ndamase still healing after split

Mihlali Ndamase started the year as a single woman after breaking up with her boyfriend Leeroy Sidambe. Their relationship was full of drama from the beginning when she was labelled a homewrecker for dating a married man, to the end when she accused him of owing her money.

Mimi is currently recovering from the messy breakup and even documenting her journey.

3. Buhle Samuels allegedly single again

Mzansi actress Buhle Samuels who tied the knot in a lavish ceremony a few years back is allegedly back on the market after ending her marriage. The former Muvhango star who also welcomed her daughter a while ago is allegedly living separately with her man.

4. Boity Thulo still single after Anton Jeftha split

Award-winning rapper Boity Thulo has not confirmed dating anyone since parting ways with her boyfriend Anton Jeftha. Anton recently sparked a heated debate when he shared a video getting cosy with an unidentified woman.

As far as her fans know, Boity is still single and searching.

5. Natasha Thahane announces breakup from Lorch

This was probably one of the least unexpected breakups of the year, but Natasha and Lorch called it quits. The Blood & Water actress shared a statement confirming the reports on social media.

She said they would both remain friends and co-parent their son.

Natasha Thahane seemingly drags Lorch in cryptic post

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Natasha Thahane posted another questionable message, this time seemingly dragging her ex-boyfriend. After announcing her break up with her baby daddy, Thembinkosi Lorch, Natasha posted a message about someone never taking accountability for their wrongdoing.

Coming from her break-up announcement, it seems Natasha Thahane's name is still on many people's lips, especially her mysterious Instagram posts.

