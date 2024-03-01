American rapper and actor Ja Rule recently turned 12 on Thursday, 29 February 2024

A Twitter (X) user posted a picture of the star and wished him a happy 12th birthday since he was born on a leap year

Other social media users also wished him a happy birthday in the comment section

American Rapper Ja Rule turned 12 years old on 29 February 2024. Image: Mireya Acierto/Arturo Holmes

Source: Getty Images

American rapper Ja Rule celebrated another year around the sun on Thursday, 29 February 2024.

American rapper Ja Rule turns 12 on leap year

Award-winning US rapper and actor Ja Rule celebrated his birthday recently. It was his age that left many fans shook. The Cookout actor turned 12 as he was born on a leap year.

A Twitter (X) user @rapalert6 shared a saucy picture of the star and wished him the happiest birthday. The netizen wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

"Happy 12th birthday to Ja Rule."

See the post below:

Netizens wish Ja Rule a happy birthday

Shortly after the netizen shared the most, many peeps were confused about how the rapper just turned 12, but realised that he was born on a leap year and wished him a happy birthday. See some of the reactions below:

@4everRome said:

"No he’s only had 12 bdays technically."

@CryptoElfie wrote:

"It’s so funny when grown people are born on this day!"

@iAmL3J3ND responded:

"I ain’t know Ja was born on a leap year thats funny lol."

@flairr_amalii shared:

"Ja rule was born on a leap year and there's only been 12 leap years since then thus the post. However realistically Ja Rule is much older than 12 years."

@BILLBOARDBABY tweeted:

"Happy 12th birthday."

@ipharaoh_1994 mentioned:

"Had to read the comments lol. Happy Birthday Ja!!!!"

@LadyBugAJ_25 commented:

"That’s right…he is a leap year baby such an weird day."

@dehaanswrld replied:

"12th is crazy."

Nkosazana Daughter turns 23

In more Birthday stories, Briefly News previously reported that Nkosazana Daughter made headlines as she celebrated turning 23 on Friday, 6 October 2023. The Nomathemba hitmaker shared a post on her Instagram timeline wishing herself a great day ahead and captioned it:

"Happy birthday to me."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News