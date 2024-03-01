American Rapper Ja Rule Turns 12 as He Was Born In a Leap Year
- American rapper and actor Ja Rule recently turned 12 on Thursday, 29 February 2024
- A Twitter (X) user posted a picture of the star and wished him a happy 12th birthday since he was born on a leap year
- Other social media users also wished him a happy birthday in the comment section
American rapper Ja Rule celebrated another year around the sun on Thursday, 29 February 2024.
American rapper Ja Rule turns 12 on leap year
Award-winning US rapper and actor Ja Rule celebrated his birthday recently. It was his age that left many fans shook. The Cookout actor turned 12 as he was born on a leap year.
A Twitter (X) user @rapalert6 shared a saucy picture of the star and wished him the happiest birthday. The netizen wrote:
"Happy 12th birthday to Ja Rule."
See the post below:
Netizens wish Ja Rule a happy birthday
Shortly after the netizen shared the most, many peeps were confused about how the rapper just turned 12, but realised that he was born on a leap year and wished him a happy birthday. See some of the reactions below:
@4everRome said:
"No he’s only had 12 bdays technically."
@CryptoElfie wrote:
"It’s so funny when grown people are born on this day!"
@iAmL3J3ND responded:
"I ain’t know Ja was born on a leap year thats funny lol."
@flairr_amalii shared:
"Ja rule was born on a leap year and there's only been 12 leap years since then thus the post. However realistically Ja Rule is much older than 12 years."
@BILLBOARDBABY tweeted:
"Happy 12th birthday."
@ipharaoh_1994 mentioned:
"Had to read the comments lol. Happy Birthday Ja!!!!"
@LadyBugAJ_25 commented:
"That’s right…he is a leap year baby such an weird day."
@dehaanswrld replied:
"12th is crazy."
