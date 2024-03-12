Nkosazana Daughter shaded a dance with Fikile Mbalula at the ANC Youth League rally

The pair raised eyebrows about their dance, more so how the ANC secretary general was holding the singer

Mzansi gave Mbalula a bombastic side-eye and called him out for allegedly being creepy

Nkosazana Daughter’s dance with Fikile Mbalula raised eyebrows among netizens. Images: nkosazana_daughter, fikilembalula

Nkosazana Daughter recently performed at the ANC Youth League rally. The Amapiano sensation left many impressed, including Fikile Mbalula, who couldn't get his hands off the singer and raised several eyebrows over his behaviour.

Nkosazana daughter dances with Fikile Mbalula

The ANC Youth League rally hosted a number of entertainers in the South African music industry, including Amapiano sensation, Nkosazana Daughter.

The Esangweni hitmaker, having recently dodged dating rumours with Master KG, is back in the spotlight after fans saw her dance clip with ANC Secretary General, Fikile Mbalula.

In a video posted by Twitter (X) user newslivesa, Nkosazana Daughter and Mr "Razzmatazz" shared a dance during her performance of her hit song with Master KG, Keneilwe:

Mzansi weighs in on Nkosazana Daughter and Fikile Mbalula video

Netizens were suspicious of Fikile Mbalula's behaviour towards Nkosazana Daughter and called him out:

Sbuwise was outraged:

"What was he thinking? Why hold a young female artist like that while she is performing, and everyone around is just laughing and not seeing anything wrong with his disgusting behaviour."

bongwe_ncube said:

"These people are womanisers. I mean, look at how @MbalulaFikile is holding her."

Its_Lifestyle7 was stunned:

"Heh banna! What is Uncle Fikile doing?"

AdvdaliB asked:

"Why is he doing this? Did she ask him to do that?"

PapieJacobson wrote:

"Imagine what he does in private."

RoccaMankosa called Mbalula out:

"Creepy from Mbalula."

XOXO_LiamParis pointed out:

"Eww, she looks so uncomfortable."

