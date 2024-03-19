A man by the name of Siyabonga Kopele made several videos asking Lerato Kganyago to see 'their' kids

In response to the videos, Lerato Kganyago slammed the man claiming that he has been harassing her about their imaginary children

Siyabonga threatened to take legal action against Lerato Kganyago, but she has since shut down claims made by the man

Lerato Kganyago has slammed a man who made disturbing claims about her. The man identified himself as Siyabonga Kopele, and he accused Lerato of keeping their kids away from him.

Lerato Kganyago has shut down claims made by a man named Siyabonga Kopele regarding their imaginary kids. Image: @leratokganyago, @Twala1Bonga

Man makes threats to Lerato

A man by the name of Siyabonga Kopele, with an X account @Twala1Bonga, claimed that he has kids with Lerato Kganyago. He pleaded with the Metro FM radio presenter to allow him to see the apparent kids.

In one video, he said:

“Hello Lerato, may I please see the children?”

Watch it here.

In a follow-up video, the man said: “Hi Lerato Kganyago, I still haven’t received any response from you. Or is it better if we handle things formally and take the legal route? I want to see my child.”

Siyabonga threatened to take legal action against Lerato Kganyago. He claimed to have a Legal Wise subscription and also alleged that there are powerful people involved in this said case.

Lerato responds to Kopele's claims

In response to the unsettling videos, Lerato Kganyago shut down the claims made by the man. She said this has been going on for about a year, and she admitted that she thought it was a joke at first.

This until the man gained contact of her personal number and her colleagues numbers as well.

"I don’t know YOU and I don’t have children with you OR ANYONE. If anyone knows this gentleman please DM me. I’ve been harassed on my phones, at work, through my colleagues. I know this is a serious problem, and I PRAY your family sees this and assists you!

"At 1st I thought this was a joke, a year later this is still happening, I hope your family gets you all the help you need because I just have 2 dogs!"

Lerato responded once again, saying the man has made her life uncomfortable. This was deemed extremely insensitive by peeps, especially looking at Lerato Kganyago's history with multiple miscarriages.

Lerato Kganyago opens up about pregnancy loss

In a previous report from Briefly News, Lerato Kganyago shared online that she was forced to share her pregnancy loss on social media.

The star shared a post on her Instagram saying that people close to her disclosed information that was not meant for the public.

Source: Briefly News