South African actress Thembi Seete celebrated her 47th birthday in style, stunning fans with her youthful appearance

The Idols SA judge shared a playful video on Instagram, thanking everyone for the blessings and love

Her post received heartwarming messages from fellow stars like Katlego Danke, Yaya Mavundla, Sindi Dlathu, and Nandi Madida

Thembi Seete dazzled at her birthday celebrations. The actress recently celebrated her 47th birthday, leaving many fans shocked about her age.

Thembi Seete celebrated her 47th birthday in style. Image: @thembiseete

Source: Instagram

A look inside Thembi Seete's birthday celebrations

South Africa's media darling Thembi Seete marked another trip around the sun, and it's safe to say many people still can't believe she is 47. The star celebrated her day surrounded by her loved ones and obviously having a blast.

Taking to her Instagram page, the former Gomora star shared a glimpse of how her special day went down in a viral video. She looked breathtaking in a yellow outfit as she moved around with balloons. She captioned the post:

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

"I’m feeling playful and divarish today because it’s my Birthday. Thank you, Father, for another year of Blessings. Happy birthday to me✨✨✨Mnisi wemvula ❤️"

Fans celebrate Thembi Seete's birthday

The star's timeline was filled with heartwarming messages from her fans, followers, and industry colleagues. Stars like Katlego Danke, Yaya Mavundla, Sindi Dlathu, and Simz Ngema commented on the post.

@katlegodankeofficial said:

"Oh my baby!! It’s your birthday! Happy birthday Tay- May you receive all your heart desires and be immensely blessed lots of love to you ❤️❤️"

@yayarsa commented:

"Happiest Birthday Queen! . Bless you!"

@sindi_dlathu added:

"Happy Birthday sisi ❤️"

@nandi_madida wrote:

"Happy birthday ❤"

@simzngema added:

"Happy birthday sisi ❤"

@refilwemodiselle said:

"Happy birthday my big Sis , you forever Queen you. May God grant you many more that are still as phenomenal as you’ve been. Keep being the beautiful soul that you are. Love always. ️"

Nandi Madida thanks supporters for beautiful birthday wishes

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Nandi Madida has turned 36 years old. The media personality thanked her fans for the love they showed her, making her day extra special.

Apple Music Africa Now Radio host Nandi Madida recently celebrated her 36th birthday on 20 March 2024. The star took to her X account to pen a short message to herself.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News